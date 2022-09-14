The Pune's biggest mega property expo is back

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Potential home buyers from Pune have got a chance to see 1,000 projects of 60 rera registered well-known real estate developers during the three-day at the CREDAI Pune's '21st Mega property exhibition' to be held from September 16 to 18th, 22 at the Agricultural College Ground near Range Hills.

A customer centric-activity returns after a gap of three years. This is the first in-person exhibition post the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition will be inaugurated by PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar, IAS on September 16 at 12 noon, in the presence of CREDAI National Chairman Shri Satish Magar and Vice President Shri Shantilal Kataria beside Maharashtra State President Sunil Furde.

Apart from the leading real estate developers, 13 bankers are part of the expo - which includes four banking partners - ICICI, HDFC Home Finance, Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of Baroda. In addition, there will be presence of other associations namely the Builders Association of India (BAI), Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and Pune Construction Engineering Research Foundation(PCERF).

Spread across 5,675 square meters area, the exhibition will feature real estate projects of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune Metropolitan region and they range from affordable to luxury segments, catering to a wide spectrum of home buyers.

"In our exhibition, the home buyer will have a spectrum of choices Flat, Shops, Offices location Baner-Balewadi, Kharadi-Wagholi, Ambegaon-Nanded City, Hadapsar-Undri to select the house suiting his budget. It will also provide the home buyers an opportunity to meet the developer and their marketing team," says JP Shroff, the convener of, exhibition committee.

Around 10,000 potential home buyers have already done their online registration while the organizers are expecting footfall of 15,000 during this exhibition. For online registration there is a gift of umbrella on their physical visit to the exhibition.





Every day, the organizers will conduct a lucky draw at 7:00 PM, using mobile numbers of registered customers and the winner will be presented with EV Ather two wheeler.



The IGBC Pune chapter in association with CREDAI Pune will be presenting the Sustainable Stall Award, in an effort to promote sustainability during the exhibition, to which entry is free,Spl. workshop



Valet parking, kids zone, specially curated food court with live musical entertainment by "Uplugged" will make the exhibition exciting.



Visitors can pre-register www.credaipune.org to get direct entry at the venue and get a free umbrella.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

