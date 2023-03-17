The Quint Wins Champion Publisher of the Year Award at WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Quint won the coveted 'Champion Publisher of the Year 2022' award at the WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards, along with a Gold for 'Best News Website' on 16 March 2023 -- which was also The Quint's eighth anniversary.

Additionally, five of The Quint's stories received awards across different categories:

1. Category: Best special project for COVID-19 / Pandemic Reporting

Award: GOLD

Winner: Ladki Hoon... Padhna Chahti Hoon -- India's Girls Out Of School

After a countrywide lockdown was implemented in March 2020 due to COVID-19, we started seeing its fallouts. What was feared back then was how the lockdown would impact adolescent girls, especially their education. Those fears turned out to be true. In the video series, 'Ladki Hoon... Padhna Chahti Hoon -- India's Girls Out of School', we brought stories of girls from across the country who were forced to discontinue education. Theirs was not a fight against their families, it was against poverty and the pandemic to continue their education.

2. Category: Best Data Visualization

Award: GOLD

Winner: Islamophobia 365: Lynchings and Beyond

Since the lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri in September 2015, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a wide range of attacks on Muslims, ranging from hate crimes and hate speeches to the targeting of food habits and religious practices. 'Islamophobia 365: Lynchings and Beyond' is a multimedia interactive that documents instances of anti-Muslim hate in Uttar Pradesh -- providing details of as many as 418 such instances since the lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq.

3. Category: Best Data Visualization

Award: SILVER

Winner: Seeds of Protest: How Three Farm Laws Sparked a Massive Movement



Despite COVID-19, extreme weather conditions, and violence, the farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan did not leave the protest sites that had come up in Delhi-NCR in 2020 and 2021. Thousands of men, women, and children protested against the three controversial farm laws. It all started in November 2020, and a year later, the laws were revoked. The sites -- Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur -- are immortalised forever as places where this legendary year-long protest took place. This interactive graphic novel captures the resilience of the farmers, their struggles, and the joys and sorrows that enveloped the protest sites.

4. Category: Best Use of Video

Award: SILVER

Winner: Rising Waters and Sinking City: Mumbai Against the Tides

Mumbai is plagued by a host of environmental issues but one of the more urgent threats is that of rising global mean sea temperatures and sea levels. This project documents how a fisherman, an entrepreneur, and a marketing professional, are all vulnerable to climate change in different capacities.

5. Category: Best Native Advertising / Sponsored Content Campaign

Award: BRONZE

Winner: Ask Him Today -- Does He See You As An Equal? The Quint X Ariel

The project was launched by The Quint in collaboration with Ariel as a part of the brand's #SeeEqual campaign. The idea was to capture the real-time reactions of people as they watched Ariel's film See Equal To #ShareTheLoad which spoke about gender inequalities in the household. The aim of the campaign was to spark a conversation around gender equality, inspire men to share responsibilities at home, and reinforce through content that free time for a woman is equally important.

The Quint, launched in March 2015, is India's fastest-growing pure-play digital news and views platform. Mobile-first and highly interactive, it brings a distinctive combination of compelling, credible journalism blended with innovative, visual storytelling formats to deliver incisive takes on politics, policy, sports, gender, entertainment, wellness, web culture, and more.

In a span of eight years, The Quint has over 17 million followers across social media platforms. It has clocked upwards of 90 million page views, 60 million video views, and 110 million unique visitors across platforms (monthly average in Q3 of FY22-23). Quint Hindi serves the swiftly growing demographic of local language speakers in India. The Quint is certified by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN); its fact-checking initiative, WebQoof debunks mis/disinformation in both Hindi and English. The Quint also has a robust citizen journalism vertical, My Report.

The Quint has won several accolades over the years including the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Awards, RedInk Awards, WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards, afaqs! The Future of News Awards, afaqs! Vdnonxt Awards, Digipub World Awards, and others.

