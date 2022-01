The Real Super Heroes and Women were awarded by Forever Star India Awards, Season 2 was a glimpse of Success

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 5 (ANI/PNN): Forever Star India has organized the biggest Award show, 'The Real Super Women Awards 2021-Season II' and 'The Real Super Hero Awards 2021-Season II' on 20th December in the pink city Jaipur.

In which 100 Awardees from Different states and cities across the country were awarded in 72 categories for their achievements and to give recognition to every individual for their contribution in society and their work field.

Right before that, the biggest beauty pageant and fashion show, Forever Miss and Mrs. India 2021 were conducted from 17th to 19th December. In which 300 models from different states and cities across the country were crowned in different Categories of Miss India and Mrs India Group1, Mrs India Group2.

The List of Awardees:

Arwa Feroze-Super Woman, Teaching & Research, Chennai-Tamil Nadu

Digvijay Bhosale-Super Hero, Chef, Kolhapur-Maharashtra

Divya Jaiswal-Super Woman, Advocate, Lucknow-Uttar Pradesh

Dr. Juhi Verma-Super Woman, Doctor, Jalandhar-Punjab

Dr. Raghav Chauhan-Super Hero, Author & Writer, Moradabad-Uttar Pradesh

Dr Sangeeta Sharma-Super Woman ,Women Entrepreneur, Nagpur-Maharashtra

Indu Verma-Super Woman, Teacher & Principal, Delhi

Jaya Nag-Super Woman, Singer, Kolkata-West Bengal

Kanika Saxena-Super Woman, Author & Writer, City- Mohali-Punjab

Muskaan Gairola-Super Woman, Multi Talent, Gurugram-Haryana

Parminder Sharma-Super Woman, Author & Writer, Ghaziabad-Uttar Pradesh

Pinky Mirchandani-Super Woman, Model, Kalyan-Maharashtra

Prabika Pradhan-Super Woman, Life Coach ,Darjiling-West Bengal

Prakash Kumar-Super Hero, Social Activist, Muzzfarpur-Bihar

Prashant Kadam-Super Hero, Social Worker, Mumbai-Maharashtra

Ritu Sachdeva-Super Woman, Artist, Delhi

Ruhi Sanghvi-Super Woman, Health Consultant, Ahmedabad City-Gujarat

Sharmistha Chakravarty-Super Woman, Women Entrepreneurs, sitapur-Uttar Pradesh

Soma Mukherjee-Super Woman, Social Worker, Kolkata-West Bengal

Dr Thalapathi Sk Aathimoolam-Super Hero, Social Worker, Mumbai-Maharashtra

Vandana Engineer-Super Woman, Author & Writer, Mumbai-Maharashtra

Anita Babu-Super Woman, Art & Culture, Delhi

Anjali M. Ore-Super Woman, Police, Ujjain-Madhya Pradesh

Anshu Malika Roja Selvamani-Super Woman, Social Entrepreneur, Chennai-TamilNadu

Ankit Laikara-Super Hero, Medical, Bikaner-Rajasthan

Deeksha Yadvendra-Super Woman, Women Entrepreneur, Jaipur-Rajasthan

Dr Girish Pandey-Super Hero, Doctor, Lucknow-Uttar Pradesh

Ekta Mehta-Super Woman, Art & Culture, Indore City-Madhya Pradesh

Ma.farha Mohammed-Super Woman, Women Entrepreneurs, Khammam -Telangana

Gayatri Majumdar-Super Woman, Corona Warrior, Noida-Uttar Pradesh

Keshavi Mehta-Super Woman, Multi Talent, Mumbai-Maharashtra

Komal Jadhav-Super Woman, Administration, Bhandara-Maharashtra

Lakshmi N-Super Woman, HR, Thane- Maharashtra

Malini Bindra-Super Woman, Teacher & Principal, Delhi

Nirali Navaparia-Super Woman, Influncer, Nashik-Maharashtra

Papiya Chakrabory-Super Woman, Musician, Secunderabad-Telangana

Prachi Shinde-Super Woman, Yoga Trainer, Mumbai -Maharashtra

Prasun Ghatak-Super Hero, Social Activist , Hooghly-West Bengal

Puja Debnath Sinha-Super Woman, Business Woman, Kolkata-West Bengal

Rajni Bhatt-Super Woman, Business Woman, Mumbai-Maharashtra



Ramesh Chandra Sharma-Super Hero, Social Worker, Indore City-Madhya Pradesh

Riya Ranka-Super Woman, Author & Writer, Indore City-Madhya Pradesh

Riya Rashmi Dash-Super Woman, Author & Writer, Sambalpur-Odisha

Roopali Khare-Super Woman, Social Worker, Banda-Uttar Pradesh



Sasha Atolia-Super Woman, Author & Writer, Jaipur-Rajasthan

Shivani Dave-Super Woman, Singer, Pune-Maharashtra

Shradha Karuna Sagar-Super Woman, Poet, Sitapur-Uttar Pradesh

Sonia Fernandes-Super Woman, Social Worker, Thane-Maharashtra

Sree Laxmi Gembu-Super Woman, Business Woman, Secunderabad-Telangana

Surekha Wankhede-Super Woman, Selfmade, Nagpur-Maharashtra

Swaswati Guha Roy-Super Woman, Social Worker, Jalpaiguri-West Bengal

Urvi Sharma-Super Woman, Multi Talent, Delhi

Sangeetha Vinaraci L-Super Woman, Author & Writer, Madurai-Tamil Nadu

Naseha Sameen-Super Woman, Author & Writer, Hyderabad City-Telangana

Nancy Uppal-Super Woman, Business Woman, Panchkula -Haryana

Poonam Yadav-Super Woman, Army, Khandwa-Madhya Pradesh

Venika Sukhija-Super Woman, Life Coach, Fazilka-Punjab

Sneha Sabu-Super Woman, Influencer, Kottayam-Kerala

Madhu Shweta-Super Woman, Doctor, Begusarai-Bihar

Shreyasee Konar-Super Woman, Artist, Navi Mumbai-Maharashtra

Kavita Misra-Super Woman, Author & Writer, Lucknow-Uttar Pradesh

Dr. Bhawna Kumari-Super Woman, Academic Skills, Ahmedabad City-Gujarat

Shreyaa Sumi-Super Woman, Selfmade, Chennai-Tamil Nadu

Dr. Apeksha Singh-Super Woman, Doctor, Gwalior-Madhya Pradesh

Harmeet Dang-Super Woman, Business Tycoon, Lucknow-Uttar Pradesh

Sakshi Bhandari-Super Woman, Women Entrepreneurs, Dharwad-Karnataka

Shweta Valimbe-Super Woman, Business Woman, Bengaluru South-Karnataka

Dr. Yashi Shrivastava-Super Woman, Doctor, Surat-Gujarat

Manisha Gothi-Super Woman, Social Change Maker, Hyderabad City-Telangana

Pooja Bansal-Super Woman, Baker/Chef, Asansol-West Bengal

JayaPalashri Anil-Super Woman, Spiritual Healer, Bengaluru East-Karnataka

Riya Sharma Dave-Super Woman, Influencer, Gandhinagar-Gujarat

Yogita Maske-Super Woman, Social Services, Pune-Maharashtra

Tinni Sengupta-Super Woman, Art & Culture, Hyderabad City-Telangana

Meeta Chakrabarti-Super Woman, Academic Skills, Howrah-West Bengal

Sonal Zambad-Super Woman, Yoga Trainer, Aurangabad-Maharashtra

Dr. Sanjokta Wable-Super Woman, Women Entrepreneur, Mumbai-Maharashtra

Gauri Borkhade-Super Woman, Teaching & Research, Mumbai-Maharashtra

Uma Bandal-Super Woman, Choreography, Mumbai-Maharashtra

Ramya Gupta-Super Woman, Corona Warrior, Bengaluru South-Karnataka

Vijay Singh Khangar-Super Hero, Teacher, Indore-Madhya Pradesh

Sandeep Bhamre-Super Hero, Homeopathy Specialist, Nashik-Maharashtra

Dhrubajyoti Sen-Super Hero, Anchor, Kolkata-West Bengal

Yogesh Nachankar-Super Hero, Teacher, Ratnagiri-Maharashtra

Srinu Babu Pulleti-Super Hero, Corona Warrior, Hyderabad City-Telangana

Anand A Devchakke-Super Hero, Author, Pune-Maharashtra

Suyog Dhas-Super Hero, Social Worker, Ahmed Nagar-Maharashtra

Ashutosh, Model-Super Hero, Gurugram-Haryana

Atish Patre-Super Hero, Teacher, Yavatmal-Maharashtra

Dr. Abhijeet Ingale-Super Hero, Doctor, Aurangabad-Maharashtra

Pratham Mittal-Super Hero, Author, Vadodara-Gujrat

Neha Upadhayay-Super Woman, Teaching & Research, Gurugram-Haryana

