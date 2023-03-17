The release of Loop Beats Records' newest banger, "Bad-Nam," creates a rage

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/GPRC): The onset of the new age in music that people have noticed over the last few years has consistently offered people and music lovers something new and refreshing. This very move and development has what led to the overall growth of the music industry not just in India but also across the world.

For the same, one cannot go without mentioning the forces that have brought the sector to the forefront. One such force of positive change is Loop Beats Records, that as an India-made and grown music record label, has been doing exceedingly well in the industry, working with promising and tremendously talented music artists with the genuine aim to offer people something they can easily groove to. They are making news for their newest banger titled "Bad-Nam," released on 18th March 2023.

Bad-Nam is a drill track presented by Loop Beats Records (https://youtube.com/@LoopBeatsRecords), owned by Yatendra Meghwal and Divyanshu Dixit. It is by artist Harjas Harjaayi, known as a one-of-a-kind singer and music artist and a popular face behind the hit track "Kaleshi Chori," which also went viral across all billboards and music sites.



It is interesting to know that after "Junoon" by Mitraz, which has so far crossed over 7.6 million on YouTube, "Humdum" by Ami Mishra, and many other tracks, working with many other renowned and rising music artists and rappers, Loop Beats Records has charted its own sweet journey to success in the music world as a record label. Recently, the record label had released another banger titled "Vision," by M-Zee Bella, which crossed over 1.1 million on YouTube within just ten days of its release, attaining over 200K streams on Spotify and still booming.

Hence, coming with another groovy track in the form of Bad-Nam came naturally to them (https://instagram.com/loopbeatsrecords?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=) as they wished to offer music lovers and listeners something more to add to their favourite music track list. People are already loving the song and listening to it all day round.

