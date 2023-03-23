The road's best dressed icon: The all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad India has launched the all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental in the country. The all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) from today onwards through the BMW Motorrad dealer network.



BMW Motorrad India now offers three iconic motorcycles in the cruiser segment: The R 18, The R 18 Classic and The R 18 Transcontinental. The all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental brings alive a nostalgic touring experience in a luxurious style.



Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW Motorrad heralds a new era of luxurious touring with the launch of the all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental. As a member of the R 18 family, it represents BMW Motorrad's deeply rooted tradition with its unmistakable design, the mighty Big Boxer engine, state-of-the-art technology and riding dynamics. The eye-catching styling of the R 18 Transcontinental adds on to the riding experience and evokes the emotions of a bygone era. It offers the most authentic, unparalleled experience one can enjoy on two wheels promising a comfortable, powerful ride for miles. This motorcycle will have an enormous appeal for motorcyclists who live for unforgettable cruising moments."



The all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental is available at the following ex-showroom price -

The all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental - Rs 31,50,000

*Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax / cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.



The all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental come is five attractive colour options - Black Storm Metallic, Gravity Blue Metallic, Manhattan Metallic Matte, Option 719 Mineral White Metallic and Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic/Titan Silver 2 Metallic

The all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental.

The all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental is BMW Motorrad's luxurious tourer that continues in the brand's tradition and confidently exhibits the style of the times gone by. The large handlebar mounted fairing with windshield, wind deflectors, pillion seat, cases finished in body colour and the light alloy cast wheels embodies the classic American touring bike designed for relaxed cruising and luxurious touring. Its purity of functional and stylish design elements such as the double cradle frame, the tear drop tank, the exposed gloss nickel-plated driveshaft and the paintwork with finely drawn double pinstripes are reminiscent of the legendary boxer from 1936. The classically designed, rearward curving side covers blend harmoniously with the elongated lines, combining the handlebar mounted front trim adds a distinctive touch, while two circular mirrors live up to classic styling aspirations.



The classically designed the cockpit houses four analogue circular instruments and a 10.25-inch TFT colour display harmoniously blends into the classic appearance. The 'BERLIN BUILT' inscription on the face reinforces the bike's origin. The state-of-the-art LED headlights ensure superior visibility on all roads. The sickle shaped graphical LED daytime running light further enhances the hallmark BMW Motorrad heritage face. Starting from the steering head, the central frame tube and swingarm top frame tubes visually form a continuous line that functions as a central design feature. In combination with the swingarm down tubes, which are also aligned with the frame down tubes, this gives the R 18 Transcontinental a distinctly flat, elongated and muscular appearance.



Superior ergonomics ensure a high level of long-distance comfort and an unadulterated cruiser feeling. The BMW Motorrad ergonomic triangle consisting of distance to handlebar-seat and the 'mid-mounted foot peg' position is traditionally the key factor that offers an active and upright seating position.





The heart of the R 18 Transcontinental is an air/oil cooled two-cylinder flat twin engine- the most powerful boxer in series production by BMW. The massive 1,802 cc engine resulting from a 107.1 mm bore and 100 mm stroke. It produces an output of 91 hp at 4,750 rpm. The maximum torque of 158 Nm is already available at 3,000 rpm, with more than 150 Nm always available from 2,000 - 4,000 rpm. This elemental pulling power is combined with a full, resonant sound.



A single-disc dry clutch transmits the torque to the transmission. For the first time, it is designed as a self-reinforcing anti-hopping clutch, thereby eliminating unwanted rear wheel hop. The constant mesh 6-speed gearbox is in a dual-section aluminium housing and is designed as a 4-shaft transmission with helical gear pairs. The transmission input shaft with cleat dampers drives the two transmission shafts with the gear wheel pairs via a countershaft. A reverse gear is available as an optional extra.

In terms of the suspension, the all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental sports a double loop steel tube frame and rear swinging arm with enclosed axel drive in rigid frame design as on the legendary BMW R 5. The rear swing arm surrounds the rear axle transmission in authentic style. The suspension elements deliberately dispense with electronic adjustment options. Instead, a telescopic fork and a directly mounted cantilever suspension strut with travel-dependent damping and adjustable spring preload ensure superior wheel control and better suspension comfort. The braking system consists of a twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear in conjunction with four- piston fixed callipers.



Unusual in its segment, the all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental Classic offers three standard riding modes - 'Rain', 'Roll' and 'Rock' to suit individual rider preferences. In 'Rain' mode, throttle response is gentler and riding dynamics allow a high safety over slippery road surface. In 'Roll' mode, the engine offers optimum throttle response while riding dynamics achieve ideal performance on all roads. 'Rock' mode allows riders to tap into the full dynamic potential - throttle response is very spontaneous and direct, while Automatic Stability Control allows a little more slip.



The all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental boasts a list of important standard features. Active Cruise Control provides an entirely new relaxed riding experience. The disengageable traction control Automatic Stability Control provides perfect control, whether the road is dry or wet. Dynamic Engine Brake Control electronically prevents the sliding of rear wheel by sudden closure of throttle or back spacing. Hill Start Control makes starting off on a hill particularly easy. Keyless Ride system replaces the conventional ignition steering lock and an offers central locking of the bike and storage cases. The bike also offers Electronic Cruise Control as standard. The new adaptive LED Headlight sets new standards when it comes to vehicle lighting in the cruiser segment - both in terms of design and safety.

The all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental brake system is equipped with the well- established BMW Motorrad Integral ABS (partially integral) that adapts the distribution of brake force between the front and rear brakes to the dynamic wheel load distribution and the load state. In addition, the dynamic brake light signal function warns following traffic in two stages when the brakes are applied sharply and in the event of an emergency brake manoeuvre. Marshall Gold Series Stage 2 sound system the R 18 Transcontinental consist of six loud speakers and a booster that meets the highest demands of sound quality.

Further, the BMW Motorrad Accessories range offers a wide range of individualisation options for tailoring the BMW R 18 Transcontinental as per personal taste.

