The stepping stone in Design career: Is the Best Design Education

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/Target Media): In 2003 a former junior national badminton champion ventured into the field of design education with a vision "Design a beautiful world."

He found INIFD Andheri-Bandra, an ever-growing design education hub in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The institute is proud to have launched successful designers, who have made the country proud and has various national and international feats.

The institute located in the suburbs of Mumbai sits amid glamour and fashion. The institute pioneers in creating platforms for design students to interact directly with industry experts, designers, and artists. This created a healthy community to offer design learning of super premium quality. In 20 years the institute now is one of the biggest communities of design professionals and design students.

The education system aims at developing students' entrepreneurial skills to be able to venture into the industry with adequate knowledge and experience. From collaboration with the London School of Trends and Maharashtra accredited diploma programs, the institutes serve the perfect blend of national and international avenues opening doors for students to be able to showcase their work at prestigious platforms like New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week. INIFD also exclusively launches the GENNEXT designers at Lakme Fashion Week and Lakme Launchpad every season.



Interior design courses are in collaboration with IIID Institute of Indian Interior Designers, which provides an integration of professionals and academic minds creating one of the best curriculums of interior design in the country. The outcome of this program is par excellence. The students receive both practical and theoretical knowledge along with industry internships and experience.

Workshops and Master-classes by national and international mentors bring opportunities to students to venture beyond academics and see the industry from a professional lens and guide them to make better career choices for their future endeavours.

The institute proudly yields a 100 per cent placement rate for 20 years, with more than 50 home-grown labels by alumni and others associated with the biggest names in the industry, Anita Dongre, Manish Malhotra, Neeta Lulla, Abu jani Sandeep Khosla, Rajat Tangri, Falgune & Shane Peacock, Pria Kataria Puri to name a few of them.

