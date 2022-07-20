The story behind the New Reigning Queens of the nail industry in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After conducting a thorough analysis of the Indian beauty market, the founders of SOEZI, Srishti Raai and Sonakshi Sinha concluded that even though there are plenty of nail products out in the industry, there is still a prominent void when it comes to the quality of international and domestic products.

SOEZI, the latest beauty brand in the country, stems from two distinct aspects, the first is to be a catalyst and introduce people to a reliable press-on nail brand in India, while the second facet is to bestow a satisfactory experience for people who're keen to invest and explore the beauty category.

A lawyer by profession holding a master's degree in business management from the University of Birmingham, Miss. Srishti Raai discovered that a credible press-on nail brand with premium quality tips was missing in the Indian market when she returned to India from the UK.

Her realization of a gap in the nails segment in partnership with Sonakshi Sinha's quest to find a quick solution to fix a nail emergency led to the advent of SOEZI, an easy to use and resourceful press-on nails brand for definite nail enthusiasts.

Having reviewed the beauty industry with a consumer perspective before introducing SOEZI, Raai and Sinha envision their brand to be cost-effective as well as user friendly by developing an omnichannel strategy to connote their strong manufacturing and R&D led product development. Kindling from an intention to deliver excellent press-on tips that are at par with international brands, the dynamic entrepreneurs want SOEZI to be an easily accessible and inclusive brand that is also made in India.



Explaining her motivation to establish SOEZI, Raai says, "The lack of high quality and international standard beauty products in India has always irked me. Being a nail enthusiast myself, I realised how advanced the nail industry is during my time in the UK and decided to launch SOEZI alongside Sonakshi Sinha with a vision to bridge this vast gap in the Indian market."

The idea is pretty clear, Srishti and Sonakshi want to simplify every nail enthusiast's life by shelving their premium quality products on various e-commerce platforms as well as offline retail stores and let the product speak for itself by promoting unbiased user-generated content.

Their mission for SOEZI is bifold. The first is to increase the brand's visibility using digital platforms and influencer marketing. The second is to incorporate virtual reality in order to deliver a seamless shopping experience and make adequate use of technology to yield top-tier customer gratification. In due course, Miss Raai and Miss Sinha want to diversify their niche and add additional verticals to their brand that are beyond nails and beauty.

