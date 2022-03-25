The Success of Project Vidhi

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/SRV): Aristocrat India and NABET India came together to embark on a journey to upskill 50-plus persons with disabilities (PWDs) and enable them to take on career opportunities within the IT industry.

The program was facilitated by expert trainers with prior experience in teaching PWDs and deep knowledge about PWD-friendly software. The two-month-long program designed especially for PWDs included software testing for people and soft skills such as communication and basic English.



The participants also had the opportunity to interact with domain and industry experts alongside the regular course curriculum. The people at Aristocrat India also volunteered to hold guest lectures for the beneficiaries where they offered essential insights. Since the COVID restrictions posed newer challenges for all, special attention was paid to keep up the morale of the participants.



Aristocrat India took the program a step further to include 25 individuals from the transgender community to upskill themselves on the financial audit training, with a hope to equip them with skills that can help them in getting respectable employment opportunities.



Furthermore, NABET India participated in an international expo at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, where they presented their IT skills to an international clientele who wanted to train accessibility-testing resources. With the remarkable efforts of the placement support service, many trained resources bagged jobs! The unrelenting placement efforts and dogged persuasion of the team resulted in a huge success.

Aristocrat India is proud to have partnered with NABET India and moved another step towards diversity and inclusivity.

