The Tech-laden New Audi A4 is Now on Sale in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced the launch of its tauter and sportier Audi A4 sedan in Gujarat. The new Audi A4, in its fifth generation, boasts a new design and a more powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 190 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. Prices for the new Audi A4 start from Rs 42,34,000 Ex-showroom Gujarat.

* Audi Ahmedabad kicks-off 2021 with the launch of the serene yet sporty new Audi A4

* New styling incorporates latest of Audi design

* Powered by a new 2.0-litre four-cylinder TFSI petrol engine producing 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque

* The new Audi A4 40 TFSI can sprint to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds

* New 25.65 cm MMI Central Touchscreen

* New MMI Infotainment system features Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus and Natural-language Voice Control

* New Comfort key allows keyless entry and gesture-based boot lid opening

* Two trims on offer Premium Plus and Technology, with five exterior colour options

* Now on sale in Gujarat starting from INR 42,34,000 Ex-showroom

* Bundled with a 4 year Comprehensive Service Package including Extended Warranty and Road Side Assistance

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "We are extremely happy to start the year with the launch of the latest version of one of our bestsellers, the new Audi A4. In its fifth generation, the new Audi A4 is a perfect blend of class, elegance and sporty appeal. The car is equipped with the latest technology and sets a benchmark with the features on offer. The mid-size luxury sedan segment is competitive and we are confident that the new Audi A4 will be a game-changer in the arena."

The new Audi A4 is multi-dimensional. It's relaxing on everyday drives yet makes for a thrilling drive when you're in the mood for fun. The new Audi A4 can sprint to 100 kph in just 7.3 seconds. What's more, this car's at home on the highway too, so pack your bags, load them into the spacious 460-litre boot and set off with the family for that weekend getaway. The high quality interior is functionally designed and features new-age tech with the large MMI touch display being the control center for the new operating system.

LED headlights with signature daytime running lights comes as standard on the new Audi A4. Adding further distinction to the new Audi A4 is its single-frame grille that is now broader and even more eye-catching. Subtler surfacing not only highlights the new Audi A4's purer form but also enhances aerodynamics, ensuring greater efficiency. This combination of power, technology and efficiency makes the new Audi A4 the most unique offering in its segment.

The new Audi A4 is on offer in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology, and customers can choose from five exterior colors, including a new Terra Grey. The new Audi Exclusive Piano Black inserts and Leather Leatherette upholstery give the Audi A4's interiors a very classy and sophisticated look.

Dhillon added, "2021 will see a host of new launches and we are very excited with what lies ahead. With a well established petrol strategy in place, we are now geared to kick-off our EV strategy in India. The launch of Audi e-tron is on the cards and you will hear from us very very shortly on its arrival."

Samir Mistry, Managing Director, Audi Ahmedabad said, "The new Audi A4 is a perfect blend of style and substance. We are very excited to kick-off the year with a product that is loved by customers in the country. The new Audi A4 is a product that will attract customers who like to drive as well as be driven."

Customers can visit the official website (www.audi.in) and experience the new Audi A4 in Augmented Reality. Through Augmented Reality and the 360-degree product visualizer, customers can view the inside and outside of the new Audi A4 and can book it online from the comfort of their home or can register their interest at the nearest Audi India dealership. Potential customers and enthusiasts also get access to features including Augmented Reality, placement of test drive requests, product brochures, and service cost calculators amongst others on the latest version of the 'myAudi Connect' App.

Key highlights of the Audi A4

Bold new design, same character

* Exterior shaped by Audi's new design language which is modern, sporty and dynamic.

* Broader and flatter new singleframe grille gives it a large car feel.

* Horizontal lines emphasize the car's width while the cuts on the side add definition.

* Two trims on offer Premium Plus and Technology, with five exterior colour options, including a new Terra Grey.

* Glass sunroof bathes plush interior with natural light.



Customisable, futuristic interiors for all your needs

* Crisply-styled interior is defined by clean horizontal lines.

* Large MMI touch display is the control center for the new operating system.

* The contour/ambient lighting package adds highlights to the interior in the dark with 30 color options to choose from.

* New Comfort key allows keyless entry and gesture-based boot lid opening for maximum convenience.

* Audi Phone box with wireless charging for your smartphone.

* Audi Exclusive Piano Black inlays with leather and leatherette upholstery set the tone in the premium cabin.

* Park Assist with parking Aid Plus ensures a stress-free experience.

* Power front seats with memory feature for driver's seat.

* 3 Zone climate control ensures comfort for all onboard.

Engine that means business

* The Audi A4 40 TFSI comes with a new 2.0L TFSI engine that churns 190 hp (140kW).

* The 2.0L TFSI combines hefty torque of 320 Nm, smooth running and a long range.

* The car can hit 100 km/h from a standstill in just 7.3 seconds and can attain a top speed of 241 km/h.

* The 12V Mild Hybrid System minimizes fuel consumption while maximizing comfort.

* Mild Hybrid System comes with a Belt alternator starter which shuts off the engine while coasting up to 10 sec between 55 & 160 kmph.

* Brake recuperation.

Groundbreaking Connectivity

* With its new MMI system, the highly connected new Audi A4 offers a user experience similar to a contemporary smartphone.

* MMI touch display has acoustic feedback with a high-resolution TFT display measuring 25.65 cms.

* Audi Smartphone Interface is standard on the new Audi A4.

* Graphics are clean and legible and the menu structure with its tight hierarchies is tailored to user expectations and aims for easy operation.

* The MMI search is based on free text input and returns hits rapidly.

* Natural-language voice control, another function of the new system, understands many of the phrases used in everyday speech.

* MMI Navigation Plus features all-digital Audi Virtual Cockpit plus and is controlled using the multifunction steering wheel.

* Audi Virtual Cockpit plus comes with a new 'Sport' display option.

