The Top 20 Successful Entrepreneurs of the year 2021-22 revealed by Fame Finders

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/PNN): Successful entrepreneurs are the one-man army, who conquer each adversity without fail, and even if they fail, they still never stop. This personality trait of high perseverance and the ability to keep on rising high despite several hiccups sets them apart.

Fame Finders Media has honoured these eminent personalities in a recent virtual event and has announced the names of these Top 20 Entrepreneurs of the year today.

1. Anoopama Mukherjee Lohana - Founder of The Great Indian SHOWWALLAHS

MAHATATTVA WILD EARTH RETREATS is the enterprise; curating rare, experiential getaways and residential WellBeing programs in Forests and ecologically vibrant destinations.

The retreats combine all levels of Yoga, Sound Healing, Forestbaths & Earth Commune, Kriya, and Meditation with art, movement, music, and local and cultural experiences.

Anoopama transitioned to her call of facilitating Body, Mind, Spirit Wellbeing, for everyone who seeks it. Her mission is to DEMYSTIFY & NORMALISE SPIRITUALITY & ALTERNATIVE, HOLISTIC HEALING for the modern urban.

2. Mohit Sardana - Founder of Asli Ayurveda Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

The name 'ASLI' suggests the Authenticity of Ayurvedic Endeavours. Asli Ayurveda manufacturing unit works in conformity with strict standards of water-air quality and hygiene regarding the raw materials and eco-friendly apparatus.

Asli Ayurveda specializes in collaborating the synergy of active ingredients of multi-herb extracts, other plant matter, and natural minerals with Ayurvedic wisdom about stringent quality controls, rigorous trials, and quality checks.

3. Halim Jung - Promoter of Xtraa Solutions

Halim Jung is an entrepreneur and promoter of the world's only People Performance Company that works to improve people's mental strength and happiness quotient. Believing in the fact that Happiness and mental fitness are paramount for high performance, his firm Xtraa Solutions is proudly engaged by some of the top Indian Maharatna companies including ONGC, SAIL, GAIL NMDC besides other private global corporates including Dell, HP, Microsoft, Panasonic, Unilever to name a few.

4. Sanjay Pawah - Founder of A.P. Engineering Works

Sanjay Pawah is the founder of A.P Engineering Works. Established in the year 1970, today, the company is a group of industries equipped with modern technologies and complete facilities for precision CNC turning and machining, heavy machining, press shop, tool room, and other relevant operations, providing total integrated engineering solutions to customers. Recently, the company has also gained iso 9000 accreditation for its quality management systems.

5. Shanker Viswanath - Founder of Capri3 Consultants

CA Shanker Viswanath is a Certified Business Coach, works with ambitious business owners and helps them to double their revenue in 12 months without spending on marketing and advertising.

He is also the Founder of Capri3 Consultants and conducts Open as well as Virtual Train the Trainer workshops, Emotional Intelligence, Leadership and Team Building programs.

He is the recipient of the Best Trainer Talk Award in 2017 at the National Trainers Summit 2K17.

6. Dr Ing Gagan Syal - Founder and CEO at YES Germany

Dr.-Ing. Gagan Syal did his MS and PhD (KIT) from Germany. is the Founder and CEO of Yes Germany, where he and his entire expertise team guides the students who aspire to study in Germany.

Yes, Germany provides complete guidance to the students about the universities they need to choose from and is committed to making the admission procedures time bound and accurate. German language courses are also being provided to the students to remove their communication barriers.

7. Satya Prakash Mittal - Founder of Ram Saran Dass & Co

Satyaprakash Mittal is the co-founder of Ram Saran Dass & Company, which is a leading paper house since 1970. The company renders services to Exporters, Various Govt. Department, Printer, Corrugators, Laminators Manufacturers of various paper products like Greeting Card, Picture and Poster, Lottery, Tag, etc, and has served more than 1000 satisfied clients from diverse industries spread all over India.

8. Mohammad Shehab Towheed - Managing Director of Ignite Prints Pvt. Ltd.

M. S. Towheed is a Postgraduate in English Language and Literature, a postgraduate in Advertising, Communication and Management, and is presently the MD of Ignite Prints Pvt. Ltd. - a venture that now stands bold after seasons, facing so many hurricanes and rough weather. Ignite Prints is a one-stop solution for all quality and high-end print/production needs catering to many celebrities, corporates, and the hospitality industry.

9. Mitresh - Founder of First Bud Organics

First Bud Organics is a living, breathing anthology for some of the most passionate organic products in India. Mitresh Sharma (Founder), First Bud Organics outclasses market competition with its unique veneer of quality, small batch production, re-usability, and hand assorted products with no added flavors offered at a competitive price model. Taking forward this exclusivity is the brand's heterogeneous catalog that offers flavorous, natural products with novel health benefits. The brand offers premium Honey, Single Origin Spices, Home Made Products, and Ayurvedic herbal teas for immunity.

10. Barkha Rani Kurrey - Founder of Pushpdev Speech and Hearing centre

Pushpdev Speech and Hearing Center is known for treating people suffering from speech disorders and hearing loss. The founder, Barkha Rani Kurrey is contributing her life to improving the quality of living for people living with disabilities. The center has organized many free audiometry and Speech therapy camps to date. Her altruistic service to humanity and nation is truly appreciable and honorable.





11. Atul Jain - Founder of Airfit Airfilters

The company deals in the most portable air purifier in the world. It is a revolutionary air filter that eliminates harmful pollutants from indoor air and makes the air more breathable.

This innovative product can be fitted into your existing Ac and does not require Electricity like most air filters.

Their range of products includes Activated carbon filter, Electrostatic fiber filter media, Electrostatic filter and Charcoal filter.

12. Dharmeshbhai Mithia - MD of Khyati Builders Private Limited

Dharmesh Mithia is not only a well-established businessman but an economic tycoon in Junagadh. He is the director of KHYATI BUILDERS PRIVATE LIMITED. The company is incorporated 17 years ago and provides complete solutions for building and construction.

Mithia is a recipient of the Zerodhas trading portal Myriad Times and the Indian Excellence Award and has also been awarded the Radiance Iconic Award for his unbeatable expertise in the stock marketing field.

13. Pavel Garg - Founder and Chairman of Combitic Global Caplet Private Ltd.

Pavel Garg is the Chairman of M/s Combitic Global Caplet Private Ltd. Sonepat, which is one of India's leading Exporter and Manufacturers of Pharmaceutical Products in the global Markets for the last 40 years, having a turnover of more than INR 300 Crores. The Company exports Pharmaceutical Products to Countries like Russia and CIS Countries, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Myanmar, and many more, and produces ethical quality products under WHO-GMP guidelines. The Company has also been awarded two times with the State Level Export Award by the Chief Minister of Haryana.

14. Devi Dayal Mittal - Founder of Ram Saran Dass & Co

Devi Dayal Mittal is the founder of Ram Saran Dass & Company. It is a leading paper house since 1970. The company renders services to Exporters, Various Govt. Department, Printer, Corrugators, Laminators Manufacturers of various paper products like Greeting Card, Picture and Poster, Lottery, Tag, etc. To date, the company served more than 1000 satisfied clients from diverse industries spread all over India and holds the vision of being the preferred partner for thousands of customers across the globe.

15. Sucheta Chauhan - Founder and CEO of Evan Multimedia Academy

Graduated from Delhi University in Mass communication with over 12 years of experience in the education industry, Sucheta is currently the CEO and Co-Founder of a multimedia institute - Evan Multimedia Academy.

The institution helps students build the right skill set and motivates them to follow their passion and become what they've always wanted to be. The curriculum of Evan Multimedia stands a class apart from the rest and ensures that you get to where it matters.

16. Vaibhav Parashar - Founder of Versus News

Associated with Autometers Alliance Ltd in the field of Technical Project Sales for Railways and Metro Railways/Smart Cities and Aerospace. With professional experience of 13+ years in the field of Media-Broadcast, Mobile Telecom, Defence, and Security. Vaibhav Parashar is now, a social entrepreneur, and the founder of Versus News.

A few of his Designations for social welfare are as State Convenor IT Cell - Rashtriya Parshuram Parishad, Member of Advisory Board Committee - All India Rail Safety Council, Member Good Governance Department - BJP, Member - All India Management Association.

17. Praveen Verma - Founder of Verma Pathology Lab, Sonipat.

Praveen Verma is the founder of Verma Pathology Laboratory, which offers the highest quality Pathology services in Sonipat. The lab is equipped with the latest and finest equipment and a highly Professional, motivated and highly skilled team.

Praveen Verma explore the importance of social entrepreneurial leadership. He provided emergency humanitarian relief during the COVID-19 era.

18. Mohit Bajaj - Founder of B M SOFTSOL: Alcaline Ionizers and healthcare Products

Located in Panipat, B. M. Softsol is a leading player in Solar Power Plants and Solar Water Heater. The company has a dedicated staff that works hard to achieve the company's mission and vision. The company's mission is to expand its business and reach a vast customer base in rural areas and urban areas. It is a well-known brand that provides services in Solar Power Plants and Solar Water Heaters etc. As well as company also deals in Japanese Alcaline Water Ionizers and other healthcare Products.

19. Er. Shashi Bhushan - Managing Director of Vikas Buildtech Pvt. Ltd

Er. Shashi Bhushan laid the foundation of Vikas Buildtech in 1994 with a wealth of experience, quality, perfection, and hard work. The company has been expanded to related fields like GIS and Remote Sensing and offers comprehensive end-to-end solutions to clients. The company has procured and deployed state-of-the-art equipment and facilities such as DGPS, Total Station, Large format colored Plotters, Large format Scanners, and allied instruments in sufficient quantity to execute projects of any scale.

20. Aarti Thapa - Founder, President and CEO of PANKH

Aarti Thapa is a young social women entrepreneur who came with a vision to empower the underprivileged young generation and push them through market-driven skill support to build their careers via PANKH. During the pandemic under her leadership more than 1000 marginalized youth and women were supported through ensured placement linkages in different brands like Reliance Digital, PVR, KFC, Zivame, etc, and also supported more than 50000 families through ration kits, meal support, mask support and virtual counseling, etc.

