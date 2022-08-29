The trailer of "Veer- Isha Nu Seemant", an upcoming Gujarati film, crossed 1.4 Million views on YouTube

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI/PNN): Veer- Isha Nu Seemant is an upcoming Gujarati movie produced by Dhruvin Dakshesh Shah. It is a Navkar production film starring Malhar Thakar and Puja Joshi; a trailer was released on YouTube six days ago, has already caught netizens attention and has crossed 1.4 million views in no time.

The movie's storyline revolves around a couple who doesn't want to bear a child and live their life with their individual identities. The trailer depicts resentment toward pregnancy while the lead roles face struggle as a couple while dealing with societal pressure pertaining to pregnancy. The Film also has a comedy element in it.

Fans of Gujarati cinema are thrilled as they shower their blessing on the filmmakers in the comment section.



Catch the trailer of the film on the link below:

https://youtu.be/JRErVz2ummQ

