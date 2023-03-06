The Ultimate Biking Festival - TVS MotoSoul comes to an end with Bespoke Experiences, High Tech Launches and Electrifying Performances

Goa [India], March 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): The second edition of TVS Motosoul, the ultimate biking festival, committed to delivering two days of fun, revving and exhilarating events concluded successfully in Goa. Day 2 of the festival witnessed some unique launches and collaborations from the stable of TVS Motor's premium business, to further propagate the essence of community rides amongst its growing customer base in the country.

TVS Racing Performance Gear unveiled a new range of hi-tech Bluetooth communication devices - S10X and S20X, to amplify connectivity while riding with a group. Additionally, the company announced TVS CONNECT 2.0 app for the customers of Apache Owners Group (AOG) and TVS RONIN CuLT, with many more community engagement features.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company said, "We are delighted to successfully conclude the second edition of TVS MotoSoul for all our customers and motorcycling enthusiasts globally. These two days have been witness to some electrifying experiences, and we are happy to provide the platform for thousands of people to come together and make this festival a success. TVS Motor is committed to developing exciting products and experiences for consumers across global markets and some of our showcases bear testament to this. We look forward to a grander TVS Motosoul next year, to continue the celebration of our community. "

Commenting on the occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, "TVS Motosoul is a grand platform, meant to offer a plethora of unique experiences to our community of riders, customers, motorcycling enthusiasts and music lovers for the ultimate biker. It has been the quintessential avenue for aficionados to experience the world of TVS Motor, and the response we recorded this year has been very encouraging.

He adds, "Our community of registered 250,000+ AOG riders has been instrumental in building the culture of premium motorcycles and community riding in India. We take great pride in devising avenues to further amplify their experience, and the launch of our communication device which is in line with our commitment to continue delighting them."

Connected device for the community riders

The technologically advanced Bluetooth communication devices S10X and S20X will allow riders to connect with others in the group and establish communication without any interruption, making community ride even more exuberant and fun. Equipped with state-of-the-art features, these products are designed while keeping the style statement of new-gen riders and their specific needs at its core



The S10X and S20X Bluetooth communication devices are the latest in cutting-edge technology for riders as it is equipped with Siri & Google Voice Assistant features allowing riders to access smartphone features while riding. The device also has a range of features such as Mesh Intercom upto 20 riders (1.2 kms), Water resistant - IP67 Certified, Audio weave Intercom with Music and advanced audio quality by JBL. This makes it an ideal choice for any rider looking to stay connected while out on their journey.

TVS CONNECT 2.0 app

The company announced an exclusive sign-up program (beta) for Motosoul bikers, for its upcoming customer app upgrade TVS CONNECT 2.0 - a digital platform to amplify travel experience for its AOG community and TVS RONIN CuLT riders, making the current app into a SOCIAL TRAVEL COMMERCE platform. The users signing up for the beta program will have the first access to TVS connect 2.0 with exclusive rewards. The features of TVS connect 2.0 include social networking with peer riders and groups, forums & conversation capabilities, brand curated and user created riding routes & events and more; all of this leading to a robust loyalty & reward program by earning TRIPCOINS. It rewards users through TRIPCOINS that can be spent in the app to purchase different products, claiming hotel bookings, etc.

The finale of the festival was marked by a stellar line-up featuring electrifying performances by NUCLEYA and Pineapple express.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

