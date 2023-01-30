The United Kingdom named the Partner Country at BioAsia 2023; seeks closer ties with Indian Lifesciences Industry

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI/SRV): The United Kingdom is renowned for its unique and globally competitive life sciences ecosystem with the growing presence of prominent life sciences companies like GSK (GlaxoSmithKline), Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, UCB, and Pfizer among others. In its venture to strengthen links with India, which has developed into a global player in the life sciences industry, the UK has partnered with the 20th edition of BioAsia - the marquee healthcare and Life Sciences event, organized by the Government of Telangana.

The United Kingdom has a dynamic, collaborative, and thriving life-sciences ecosystem that's hugely powered by innovation, talent, and a world-class research infrastructure. Considered a jewel to the United Kingdom, the country's life-sciences industry is home to over 6,330 life sciences businesses that employ over 268,000 people, generating a turnover of £88.9 bn in 2020. The UK, despite the effects of Brexit and the impact of COVID-19, flourished in producing world-leading scientific breakthroughs.

While announcing the Country Partner for BioAsia 2023, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce and Information Technology, Govt of Telangana said "We are delighted to onboard the United Kingdom as our country partner at BioAsia 2023. The UK holds a phenomenal reputation of its prestigious life-sciences industry and its brilliance in academia and industry, coupled with the expertise it brings from its pool of centers of scientific excellence. With mutual interest, the UK and the Government of Telangana will come together to share knowledge and best practices in life-sciences. Innovation is the nucleus of BioAsia and Telangana, the youngest state of India boasts of its startup mindset - we are committed to advancing innovation and entrepreneurship. I am certain of the phenomenal strides we can achieve globally by tapping our inherent strengths in the life sciences industry."

"There is increasing interest from innovation centres, start-ups, and universities in the UK to collaborate, invest in and engage with the Lifesciences ecosystem in India and British companies are looking to BioAsia as an opportunity to increase partnerships with India's growing biotech industry. The UK's sophisticated R&D infrastructure and India's innovative growth in the life sciences sector, means it's vital the UK and India take advantage of our combined strengths to together achieve phenomenal strides worldwide," said Gareth Wynn Owen, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana.





"BioAsia 2023 is set to attract the participation of globally eminent leaders from over 50 Countries. Having the United Kingdom back as a Country Partner is bound to reignite our path towards shared excellence. We have had the pleasure of hosting Norway, Switzerland, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, and South Africa among others thriving healthcare economies as Country Partners in the past years. Such partnerships are a testimony to the enormity of the event that BioAsia has become." added Shakthi Nagappan, Director (Life Sciences and Pharma), Govt of Telangana and CEO - BioAsia.

With the theme of - "Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare", BioAsia 2023 is all set to be held between 24th to 26th February 2023 in Hyderabad. Over the course of the three days, prominent industry leaders, distinguished scientists, researchers, and entrepreneurs will come together to discuss humanizing healthcare and will hold constructive discussions on how cross-sectional ecosystems can be integrated, how disruptive technologies can be best utilized, and how we can drive quality healthcare with accessibility and affordability at the forefront in the near future.

BioAsia is born with a vision to enhance, enrich and encourage newer innovations, path-breaking discoveries and effective solutions in the biotechnology industry by offering a vibrant global platform for convergence of the key stakeholders - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, research institutions, academia, investors, service providers, policymakers, regulators, and analysts. BioAsia is focused in its efforts - to drive the growth of the industry by enabling an effective environment for fostering collaborations, JV's M&A's; ensure knowledge and experience sharing by global industry players to benefit all stakeholders; promote innovations and initiatives through appropriate awards and recognitions; play a pivotal role in advocating issues to the policymakers and chartering the road-map of biotechnology. BioAsia is a dynamic platform for companies -to exhibit, launch and showcase their unique strengths, products, and services. BioAsia is playing the role of a key catalyst in mobilizing all elements that are required to drive the growth of the emerging industry of Biotechnology as well as optimize the immense business potential of biotech. On a larger level, BioAsia is working to drive a global transformation from the treatment of illness to wellness.

