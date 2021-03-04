The 'Universe' has everything you need

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI/Mediawire): Pune is a city that is growing at a metronomic pace and the populace that once used to leave the city in search of opportunities elsewhere are now staying put.

Primarily because Pune has transformed itself into a land of opportunity. Multi-national companies, IT majors and reputed automobile manufacturers have now set up shop in Pune, improving employment opportunities and making tremendous strides in the value of the real estate in and around the city.

Thankfully, such progress has not come at the cost of peace and quiet. Pune continues to be a marked departure from the major metropolitan cities by retaining that sense of solitude and calmness. Located in a lush, green locale that is connected to nature's roots, homes in Pune enjoy the best of both worlds; easy access to the benefits of modern amenities and lifestyle while also providing an unmatched sense of serenity.

Kolte-Patil Developers has been crucial in the transformation of Pune's skyline and over the years they have phenomenally improved the standard of real estate in the city.

With experience spread over three decades, Kolte-Patil Developers have created over 50 residential, commercial and IT projects. Their prowess is evident across multiple cities including Pune, Bengaluru and Mumbai. The success that they have enjoyed over the years is largely due to their founding pillars which are honesty, innovation, excellence, sustainability, value creation and commitment to timely delivery.

The company's strong financial position is reflected in its long-term bank debt and non-convertible debentures which have received an 'A+/ stable' rating by CRISIL; one of the highest credit ratings bestowed by the organization to a residential real estate company. Further, they are also listed on NSE and BSE.

In an effort to develop a lifestyle and infrastructure that is ready to withstand the challenges of the future, Kolte-Patil Developers partnered with Planet Smart City, an innovative proptech company.

The Universe is the fruit of this alliance and it is a world-class, future-ready living space within the Life Republic Township in Pune. Planet Smart City was established in 2015 by Italian real estate experts, Giovanni Savio and Susanna Marchionni, and it is chaired by the physicist and entrepreneur, Stefano Buono.

Thus far, they have designed and built smart, sustainable and socially-inclusive townships in multiple countries including Brazil, the USA and Italy. With the Universe at Life Republic, Kolte-Patil Developers strive to bring that experience to India as well; a harmonious blend of innovations and aesthetics supplemented by future-ready features resulting in a smart lifestyle overall.



Life Republic is an integrated township that is spread across 158 hectares (390 acres) that house over 11,000 residents. Some of the notable highlights of the campus include Crimson Anisha Global School, wide spine roads, spacious and independent walkways, cycling tracks and fire stations among others.

The Universe at Life Republic is a 4.164-hectare project that comprises both 1 and 2 BHK homes, and numerous options for high street retail. Of this large area, as much as 40 per cent is open and landscaped to reflect the township's lifestyle.

Furthermore, they also have social innovation programmes, advanced technological solutions, ample space for parking and over 40 lifestyle amenities. The ground floor amenities include clubhouse, gym, multi-purpose hall, indoor games, swimming pools (with underwater seats, open showers and caretakers' pavilion), party lawn, barbeque counter and amphitheatre.

Similarly, amenities on the upper and lower podiums include a fitness area, jogging path, lounge area, meeting room, conference room, co-working space, kids play zone, futsal court, adventure play zone, skating rink, basketball court, and meditation zone.

The other features on offer are products of digital technology and they can be accessed using the Planet App. The app is the next step towards forming smart, sustainable and socially-inclusive communities.

With the app, users can stay up to date with the happenings in the community and the latest news, all in real-time. It is also equipped with an emergency SOS feature that will send help directly to your location. The icing on the cake is that it allows you to keep track of your energy and water usage and will help you become a better resident that strives for a sustainable future.

Some of the afore-mentioned features of this high-tech community are smart benches (public benches with integrated USB charging), an urban garden, smart playgrounds and gyms, SOS columns, safe materials and a barbeque counter.

The community also rewards its residents by gamifying simple tasks that encourage them to raise awareness about pressing issues and encourage community involvement. This is the future; smart living.

This project has been registered under MAHA RERA registration number P52100027629 as Life Republic/Sector R10/10th Avenue/Universe/Phase!-I and is available on the website https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.inunder registered projects. *T & C Apply.

For more information visit https://liferepublic.in/

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

