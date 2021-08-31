The winners of nationwide SME Awards-2021 by Business Mint

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/PNN): The pandemic affected us all, but one group, in particular, Indians small enterprises-was particularly hard hit. Due to a lack of digital infrastructure and working cash, most small firms had to close their doors. On the other hand, some responded to the situation and emerged more robust than ever, setting new standards and capitalizing on chances that came their way.

To honour SMEs' dedication, Business Mint presents the Business Mint's Nation Wide SME Awards-2021, a credible opportunity to support and share our objective of raising the prominence of industrious, diligent, and ambitious SMEs across the country. Business awards are a sought-after mark of distinction, a genuine affirmation of business accomplishment that provides excellent marketing and public relations opportunities while enhancing your credibility and status among your colleagues and customers. Of course, it feels fantastic as well!

In many economic sectors, SMEs are claimed to be responsible for driving innovation and competition.

The Nation Wide SME Awards-2021, presented by Business Mint, honours entrepreneurs who are trying to create world-class products and services, set the highest standards, and maximize opportunities all over the world. These awards not only assist Indian SMEs in gaining better access to money, technology, global markets, and high-quality labour, but they also bring this seemingly fragmented group together on a single platform.

Business Mint provides a comprehensive analysis of business and a comprehensive look at the most impressive aspects of business, such as micro, small, medium, trading, manufacturing, service, support, and entrepreneurs. The Business Mint's Nation Wide SME Awards-2021 is an enormous achievement in which there are more than 700 nominations that come from across different industry areas. After selecting the most creative and bright-minded nominees, there were 20+ winners under several unique classifications. The winners came from everywhere in India.

List of "Business Mint's Nationwide SME Awards-2021" Winners:

* Bright Universal - Promising Real Estate Developers - 2021, Maharashtra

* Railtro Engineering Pvt Ltd - Most Promising Technology Company for Railway Industry - 2021

* PURPLELOFTS - Promising Brand of the Year in Pune - 2021, Interior Designing Category

* Expert Point - Best Emerging Company - 2021, Business Accelerators Category

* Sionline Technomart Pvt Ltd - Most Trusted IRCTC Agent Registration Platform - 2021

* Lavender Craft - Promising Company of the Year - 2021, Home Decor & Gifting Category

* The Thinking Team - Most Prominent Digital Marketing Company - 2021, Hyderabad



* Arokk Integrated Management Services Pvt. Ltd - Promising Company of the Year in Chennai - 2021, Facility Management Category

* GOPROPERTIEES URBAN SPACES PRIVATE LIMITED - Best Emerging Property Listing Company - 2021, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

* Pack & Go Vacations Pvt Ltd - Best Emerging Travel Company - 2021, Uttar Pradesh

* Disciples India Educational Resources Pvt. Ltd - Most Admired Company of the Year - 2021, Skills Development & Placements Support Services

* Bhandari Hardware - Promising Company of the Year - 2021, Interior Hardware Category

* Comket Solutions Private Limited - Mumbai's Most Prominent Company - 2021, Professional IT Services Category

* Kiyara Associates - Most Prominent Civil Repairs and Waterproofing Company in Mumbai - 2021

* Aram Construction & Associates - Best Emerging Construction Company - 2021, Chennai

* Boi Services - Most Trusted Immigration Company in Delhi - 2021

* VisaMint India Pvt. Ltd. - Most Promising Company in Hyderabad - 2021, Immigration & Visa Services Category

* Impact Decor - Promising Company of the Year - 2021, Decor & Digital printing Category

* ROAD TRACK TECHNOLOGIES - Most Promising Company of the Year - 2021, GPS Tracking Devices Category

* Shivani Reddy Design Studio - Best Emerging Fashion Design Studio of the Year - 2021, Hyderabad

* Shaadi Mubarak Event Management LLP - Most Prominent Wedding Planners & Caterers in Bangalore - 2021

* Sabih Masood, Co-Founder & CEO, Pack & Go Vacations Pvt Ltd - Best Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year - 2021, Travel & Tourism Category

Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint, says, "the awards are "unique" in terms of their scope and longevity and that they recognize "groundbreaking ideas, innovations, and better work practices." He stated that these events would acknowledge and celebrate the new Eco-framework and encourage SMEs to focus on the sky. He believes that some of them will become future unicorns and instances of overcoming adversity in India, which the rest of the world will notice. It will force the new businesses to expand and service new geographies and a large number of people. These awards recognize some of the world's most notable SME experts, pioneers in their fields for their ideas, devotion to client service, and pure hard work. We are honoured to present the Business Mint's Nationwide SME Awards-2021, and we want to continue honouring those eligible in this category each year.

