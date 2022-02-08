The world famous Moissanite jewellery company reveal the details about variations between Moissanite vs. Diamond

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/ATK): Moissanite and diamond are both natural gemstones, but they have different properties.

Many people often confuse these two owing to their almost similar qualities. On its part, moissanite is a cubic zirconia that has been heat treated to mimic the hardness of diamond. In addition, people call it "white gold" because it looks like white diamonds. However, it is not a diamond as many consider it to be.

Getting the best out of a gemstone requires understanding of its unique characteristics. Some people have often confused Moissanite with diamond when purchasing their jewelry. Some have bought Moissanite thinking it is diamond. To avoid such disappointments, learning their variations will help you in making an informed decision.

Moissanite Vs Diamond: What Makes Them Different?

Diamonds are among the hardest naturally occurring materials on earth. They can withstand extreme temperatures, pressures, and chemical attacks. This makes them ideal for industrial use. On the other hand, moissanite is usually made in the lab. Most of the moissanite found in the market is synthetic because it is lab-grown.

Here are specific qualities and characteristics that make moissanite different from natural diamond:

Availability. Natural diamonds are rare and hard to find. In fact, most diamonds sold in the market today are synthetic. The same goes for moissanite. Synthetic moissanite is much more common than natural moissanite.

Hardness. Moissanite is harder than diamond. Its hardness ranges from 7.5 to 9 on Mohs scale. A 10 on this scale means it is as hard as diamond. However, moissanite has various grades of hardness based on the manufacturing process.

Luster. Diamonds have brilliant luster while moissanite does not. Diamonds shine brightly while moissanite does not.



Color. Diamonds are colorless while moissanite is yellowish. However, manufacturers tweak the lab processes to produce almost colorless moissanite with characteristics comparable to those of diamond.

Cut-ability. It is possible to cut diamonds into various shapes and sizes. For example, round diamonds are used in rings whereas pear shaped diamonds are used in earrings. However, it requires special technology to cut them due to their brittle nature. On the other hand, moissanite is hard enough to cut without the need for special equipment.

Durability. Diamonds are very durable. They can last for centuries without any degradation. On the other hand, they are prone to scratching and chipping. Moissanite is less durable than diamond. It can only last for a few years before losing its brilliance.

Cost. Diamonds are expensive compared to moissanite. A single carat diamond costs around $1,000 while moissanite costs about $10 per carat. People mine diamonds from earth's crust whereas people make moissanite in the lab. Therefore, moissanite supply is much higher than that of diamond hence the low prices.

Brilliance. Due to improved manufacturing processes, moissanite's cut produces a much better fire and brilliance than diamond. It also has superior scintillation and dispersion properties.

Abrasion resistance. Diamonds are extremely abrasive. Their high hardness makes them susceptible to scratches and nicks. Moissanite are also less likely to be scratched owing to their improved hardness in the lab.

Weight. Moissanite weighs about half that of diamond. That is why dealers often use it in the jewelry such as bracelets and rings. Therefore, moissanite is a perfect stone for making light jewelry that is comfortable to wear for a long time.

The main difference between Moissanite and diamond is cost. Diamonds are very costly while moissanite is relatively cheaper. Many people attribute this difference to availability and the means of acquiring the two gemstones.

Diamond is classy but comes at a cost. However, if you want to buy an engagement ring, moissanite will be your best bet. It is the perfect choice for couples who do not mind spending extra.

Diamonds are rare and difficult to mine. However, moissanite is cheap and easy to obtain. Both are great stones but moissanite is a good substitute for diamond. If you do not have enough cash to spare, then moissanite will be a good alternative. Although the stones are different, they will give you a somewhat similar experience. However, diamond will forever be king in the jewelry industry and in many other uses.

