The 'World of Humanity' 450-bedded Hospital will serve the all India differently abled - Prashant Agarwal, President of NSS

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 22 (ANI/PNN): Narayan Seva Sansthan's 'World of Humanity', a 450-bedded hospital is getting ready in Udaipur. In this state-of-the-art facility, medical services will be available free of cost to a maximum of those specially abled people, who are forced to live with deformities in their hands and feet due to various reasons. Presently, these services are being operated through 1100-bedded hospitals in Sector-4 and Badi village premises of the city. With the efforts of Prashant Agarwal, India's first 'Central Fabrication Unit' for Prosthetic and Orthopedic Equipment, manufacturing has been set up in the Sansthan in 2022. Compared to a hand-made limb, this German machine creates a convenient replica of a cut limb based on 100% accurate measurements. Under the leadership of Agarwal, the Sansthan has also circulated a 'Vision Document' for the next five years of service work.

The one who has neatly preserved the memories of struggle, success, dedicated service, and rich values of parents at every step of life. Because of that, today he has a special identity in the field of all-around development and rehabilitation of the downtrodden, differently abled, and destitute. Founder of Narayan Seva - Prashant Agarwal, son of Padma Shri Kailash 'Manav'. Who, like his father, did the work of filling new hope and new light in the lives of others with the mantra 'Aharnish Seva Mahe' i.e. 'May I be devoted to continuous service'? The one who served the suffering humanity took initiation at an early age. President of Narayan Seva Sansthan Prashant Agarwal was born on 21 September 1973 in Udaipur from the womb of mother Kamla Devi. After completing his graduation in science, he started his own business by the name of Amco Enterprises. He also joined the business of a friend's pharma wholesale company. After that, under the banner of 'Paragon Mobility Retail Pvt. Ltd', he started manufacturing 'Orthopedic Soft Goods' which is continuing till now.

Although he was engaged in service work since childhood with the inspiration of his parents, in the year 2000 Narayan Seva Sansthan felt the need for his services full-time. And because of his own faith and sense of service towards Lord Krishna, he left his business in the hands of his friend and joined the Sansthan. By giving more comprehensiveness to the services of the Sansthan, you established branches in the country and abroad. Integrated and modernized the entire system of the Sansthan. Simple nature, soft-spoken, calm, restrained behavior, and strong-willed Prashant Agarwal's hard work and compassion are his specialties.

On the last International Day of Disability, 300 Divyangs from 16 states set the National Wheelchair Cricket World Record in Udaipur. The Sansthan has also organized Para Swimming and Blind Cricket Tournament at the national level for the upliftment of the differently-abled. Narayan Para Sports Academy is also ready for people with disabilities near Udaipur airport. In which poor talented players will be given free training in various sports.

Narayan Seva Sansthan is such a temple of human service where various services including medical, education, health, and rehabilitation are being done completely free of cost. 80-90 operations are being done daily for patients suffering from polio and other congenital disabilities, and who are living by dragging all four hands and legs. During their treatment, they are also given free food and medicines. Brothers and sisters with disabilities who have recovered from surgery are given vocational training in mobile, computer, and tailoring for a bright future. After making them self-reliant, employment opportunities are being made available in various companies and institutions.



Not only this, but to fulfill the dreams of the Divyang, the organization is also becoming a means of establishing a happy household by organizing the Divyang and Impoverished Mass Marriage Ceremonies twice a year. So far 38 Mass Marriages have taken place, in which 2201 couples have had a happy married life. Successful operations of more than 4.50 lakh differently-abled have also been done.

More than 8 lakh such people have been provided with tricycles, crutches, walkers, wheelchairs, hearing aids, and calipers.

The Sansthan has provided relief to more than 5000 differently-abled people by organizing disability prevention camps in countries like Kenya, Mombasa, South Africa, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The Sansthan has been honored from time to time by the Government of India and various State Governments for its outstanding humanitarian services. The founder of the Sansthan Shri Kailash ji Manav ji has received the Padma Shri award from the President of India and President Prashant Agarwal has got a place in Limca Books of Records.

Under the leadership of Prashant Agarwal, the Sansthan provided full support to the broken families by running a great campaign during the lockdown. Ration kits were distributed to 50,000 families.

