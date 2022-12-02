The World's Largest Book Writing Event in History - The National Young Authors Fair, India is Now Live

Singapore/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): More than 100,000 students from over 3,000 carefully selected schools are working together to break a world record by writing and printing more than ONE MILLION BOOKS in a single writing event.

The historical event is powered by BriBooks.com, the world's leading creative writing platform for children and in partnership with Education World. BriBooks' Artificial Intelligence engine uses over 12,000 illustrations and more than 1,000 open-ended questions to maximise the child's storytelling and writing skills. The participating schools challenge their students to Write, Publish and Promote a book. Each printed book is published with an ISBN that is issued by the Ministry of Education, making the young author a globally published author, while allowing people from all around the world to buy the published book.

Education World's CEO, Bhavin Shah said, "It's important for our children to explore their creative selves and get a platform where the world can read their stories. We are happy to have created the National Young Authors Fair as a free platform for children to write and become published authors. We are proud of our partnership with BriBooks.com in this endeavour as their deep understanding of the creative process with the use of AI makes them one of the best Edtech platforms for this event."



"India is the first country in the world to hold a National Young Authors Fair,'' adds Ami Dror, BriBooks Founder & CEO. "Our partnership with Education World made India the golden standard for creative writing, paving the way forward for other countries and cities. Our mission is to enable every child, in every country, to write, publish, and share their stories in the format of printed books and India's One Million books is just the beginning."

The event will culminate on 26th March 2023, with a gala awards ceremony in which authors and schools will receive awards in different categories including leadership awards at each city, state and national level. The recipients will also be showcased internationally at the Brooklyn books festival and New Orleans book festival.

