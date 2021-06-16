Thermo Fisher Scientific expands its SARS-CoV-2 testing portfolio in India with a point-of-care testing platform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI/PNN): Thermo Fisher Scientific today announced the introduction of the new and innovative Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test that delivers gold-standard reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) detection of SARS-CoV-2 in a point-of-care format.

The Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 in Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-waived environments.

"Since the start of the pandemic, Thermo Fisher has acted quickly to provide support to the scientists and healthcare professionals at the frontlines of combating COVID-19," said Amit Chopra, Managing Director, India, and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Thermo Fisher's new testing platform combines the accuracy of RT-PCR with the simplicity, convenience, and procedural familiarity of traditional rapid immunoassays. The Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test is a natural extension to our existing offerings and will significantly help to meet the continuing demands for rapid and reliable COVID-19 testing in India."

RT-PCR testing is streamlined from start to finish using a fully integrated, single-use microfluidic test cassette and the reusable, palm-sized Accula Dock. The test uses nasal swab samples and provides reliable, qualitative results in approximately 30 minutes.

The Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test is enabled by proprietary PCR technology that allows for reduced absolute temperatures and reduced temperature differentials--resulting in rapid exponential amplification while reducing overall thermocycling times.



"The rapid Accula point-of-care test will open new avenues of personal and public testing without compromising on accuracy," added Amit. "The introduction of the test in India is a demonstration of the impact our solutions have on human health during the pandemic, and far beyond."

In January 2021, Thermo Fisher acquired Mesa Biotech Inc., which developed the Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test to provide accurate and faster results at the point of care.

For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com

