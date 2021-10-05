Thermo Fisher Scientific introduces on the Go mobile app in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI/PNN): Thermo Fisher Scientific - On the Go mobile app is Thermo Fisher's first-ever mobile commerce solution designed to enable science on the go for its users in India.

Empowered by data science, the app is designed to deliver an easy user experience. In addition, based on the user's behavior patterns, industry selection, and workflows of interest, the app offers personalized recommendations on content, products and promotions that are tailored to the user's area of interest.

As a company, we have been deeply involved in understanding the evolving needs and challenges of our customers. The introduction of the On the Go mobile app takes us closer to empowering users with access to a simplified platform to stay up to date on scientific advances. The applications make it easy to find products and get product recommendations from our extensive catalogs by navigating through more than 100 workflows across biotech, pharma, healthcare, food, forensics, industrial and applied sciences industries.

"Thermo Fisher Scientific- On the Go mobile app is another important step forward to significantly differentiate our customer experience by making the engagement more personalized. The app offers access to our rich library of knowledge pieces as well as browse through our wide range of workflows and products all at one place. It is a testament of Thermo Fisher's proactive and sustained efforts to create more value for our customers," said Amit Chopra, managing director, India and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Based on Progressive Web Application technology, the app is easily accessible even in poor network areas and is adaptable to diverse browsers. The intuitive app also enables support via a 24x7 virtual assistant made possible by an AI-driven chatbot.

To experience the new Thermo Fisher Scientific - On the Go app- clickhere

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately USD 35 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.

Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them.

Our global team of more than 90,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

