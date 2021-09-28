Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture Nucleic Acid Isolation Kits in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that it will manufacture its Applied Biosystems MagMAX Dx Prefilled Viral/Pathogen Nucleic Acid Isolation Kits in India for the Indian market.

The kit is used to isolate and purify viral RNA and DNA from human saliva, nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs, providing a faster, more precise and easier-to-use solution for customers.

The MagMax Dx Prefilled Viral/Pathogen Nucleic Acid Isolation Kit will be manufactured in Thermo Fisher's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. The site is currently used to produce CoviPath RT-PCR COVID-19 testing kits for customers in India.

The isolation kit is designed for use by qualified and trained clinical laboratory personnel. It has been approved for in vitro diagnostic use by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the Drug Control General of India (DCGI).



"Thermo Fisher Scientific has played a pivotal role in the global response against COVID-19, and we have made significant investments to support our customers in India," said Amit Chopra, managing director, India and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "While the situation is gradually improving, the world still needs more advanced solutions that improve testing quality and sustain bulk testing with less processing time, and the MagMAX Dx Prefilled Viral/Pathogen Nucleic Acid Isolation Kit will support this effort," added Amit.

The isolation kit enables highly scalable, accessible, faster and more consistent viral RNA and DNA extraction and can process up to 96 samples in 30 minutes. It comes with pre-filled, automation-ready media plates that can be used with Kingfisher Flex instruments with special automation-ready compatibility with the Thermo Scientific Kingfisher Flex Purification System.

