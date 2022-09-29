TheUBJ United Business Journal announces "Influential Personalities 30 Under 30" Magazine and Awards 2022-23 in a partnership With ASTNT Media

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/ATK): Turning heads in an industry is not an easy task. Neither is putting your mark on the dynamic world.

But becoming an influence on others at a young age - under 30 - is not everyone's cup of tea. That's why TheUBJ United Buisness Journal digital news and media portal has decided to put such individuals into the limelight by announcing its magazine and awards titled "Influential Personalities 30 Under 30".

United Business Journal is a renowned international digital media and news portal which has gained a huge readership in recent months. The portal has partnered with several magazines and award functions in the past and the "Influential Personalities 30 Under 30" is a new addition to them. However, the new magazine and award ceremony is going to be a worldwide edition, which is a first for the TheUBJ, and is it backed by digital media giant ASTNT Media. The magazine will feature 30 young and talented individuals who have used the power of their minds to change the world in their unique way. These are the people who were able to influence or inspire others, a quality that we all know doesn't directly relate to a person's title, experience, or age.



Akhilendra Sahu Said "The aim behind the "Influential Personalities 30 Under 30" magazine and awards is to recognize young influencers under 30 years of age who have made a mark in various industries like entertainment, business, social media, and education." Names shall be put forth through a nomination process and then, a team of researchers and fact-checkers shall announce the semifinalists. A panel of judges from each industry then will vote to secure the finalists & public voting.

In a talk, Yashvardhan Sharma mentioned " Influential Personalities 30Under30 Is going to be huge influencers nomination & we can say it's gonna a be biggest mega magazine & awards for influencers." Presently, the nominees include big names such as Jaya Kishori, Nitanshi Goel, Kashika Kapoor, Aliya Hamidi, Sassy Poonam, Kuldeep Singhania, Vipul Mishra, Sparsh Shrivastava, Dr Niranjan Samnani, and many more. More details regarding the nominees and the finalists shall be put out soon on 30under30.TheUBJ.com

