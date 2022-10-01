Things you should know about critical illness insurance policies

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): There are many types of health insurance policies available in the market, and it can be difficult to decide which one is best for you and your family. One policy that is gaining in popularity is critical illness insurance. This type of policy provides coverage if you are diagnosed with a critical illness. It can be a valuable addition to your health insurance plan, but there are some things you should know before purchasing a policy. Let us discuss the basics of critical illness insurance policies and help you decide if this type of coverage is right for you.

What is critical illness insurance

Critical illness insurance is a type of health insurance policy that provides coverage if you are diagnosed with a critical illness such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. This type of policy can help to cover the cost of treatment and recovery, as well as lost income if you are unable to work. Moreover, critical illness insurance can provide peace of mind in knowing that you and your family are financially protected in the event of a serious health crisis.



One major benefit of critical illness cover is that it can be used to supplement your existing health insurance policy. For example, if you have a high deductible health plan, you may want to consider adding critical illness insurance to help cover the costs of treatment should you become ill.



The critical illness health insurance policy is something you can consider if you are looking for an additional coverage beyond your basic health insurance policy.



Now that we have covered the basics of critical illness insurance, let's look at some of the things you should know before purchasing such a policy.

Things to Keep in Mind before buying a Critical Illness Policy

When you are buying critical illness insurance, it is important to compare policies from different insurers. Not all policies are created equal, and it is important to find one that meets your needs and budget. Moreover, there are many different types of critical illness policies available in the market, so it is important to do your research before purchasing a policy.





The following are some considerations that you should keep in mind:

- Types and Number of Diseases Covered: Some critical illness insurance policies only cover a few diseases, while others cover a wide range of illnesses. Be sure to find a policy that covers the types of illnesses that you are most concerned about. For example, if you have a family history of cancer, you may want to find a policy that offers coverage for this disease. In general, a critical insurance policy will cover for diseases like cancer, heart attack, or stroke. Conditions like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's, and deafness, among others, are not covered.

- Coverage Amount: The amount of coverage you need will depend on your personal circumstances. Consider the costs of treatment and recovery, as well as lost income if you are unable to work due to the illness.

- Exclusions and Limitations: All insurance policies come with exclusions and limitations. Be sure to read the fine print so that you are aware of what is not covered in your policy.

- Policy Benefits: Another important consideration is the policy benefits. Some policies will provide a lump sum payment if you are diagnosed with an illness, while others provide coverage for medical expenses and lost income. Be sure to find a policy that meets your needs and budget.

- Deductibles and Co-Payments: Most critical illness insurance policies have deductibles and co-payments. Be sure to compare the deductibles and co-payments of different policies before purchasing one.

- Premiums: Of course, you will also want to consider the cost of the policy. Premiums can vary significantly from one insurer to another. Be sure to compare the premiums of different policies before purchasing one.

These are just a few things to keep in mind when buying a critical illness insurance. Critical illness insurance can be a valuable addition to your health insurance plan, but it is important to find the right policy for you and your family.

Conclusion

If you think critical illness insurance might be right for you, talk to your financial advisor or health insurance agent to get more information. They can help you understand the benefits and limitations of this type of policy and help you find the right policy for your needs.



Niva Bupa offers a wide range of critical illness insurance policies to meet your health needs. Choosing the best critical illness insurance plan will be a valuable addition to your insurance portfolio.

