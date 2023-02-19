Third phase of Sagar Parikrama started for fishing community and stakeholders

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Parshottam Rupala, Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy on Sunday launched Sagar Parikrama Phase-III from Hazira Port in Gujarat.

The main objectives of Sagar Parikrama are to disseminate information on various fisheries-related schemes and programs being implemented by the government, promote responsible fisheries, and protect marine ecosystems.

Phase I was organized in Gujarat in March 2022, starting from Mandvi on March 5, 2022 and ending on March 6, 2022, at Porbandar.



Phase -II started on September 22, 2022, from Mangrol to Veraval and ended at Mul Dwaraka on September 23, 2022, from Mul Dwaraka to Madhwad.

Phase III which started from Surat in Gujarat will come to a close on February 21 at Sasson Dock, Mumbai.

The Sagar Parikrama program is celebrated in all coastal States/UTs through a pre-decided sea route down right from Gujarat, Diu, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep Islands to have interaction program with fishermen, fisher communities and stakeholders in these locations to know the problems of Coastal Fisher folk.

"To improve the quality of life and economic well-being of fishers and fishermen in rural areas and to create more livelihood opportunities, a holistic approach has been adopted," a release from the ministry said. (ANI)

