Third season of India Fashion Awards concluded in Delhi!

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/PNN): Rajnigandha Presented third edition of India Fashion Awards 2022. It was powered by Mario Foods, Kuber Shoppe and was held in association with PC Jewellers, Vega, Little Tags Luxury, and few other brands.

Jury for the event had names like Maneka Gandhi, Dia Mirza, Sanjay Nigam, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Vagish Pathak, Kunal Rawal, Raghvendra Rathore, Tarun Khiwal and Ravi Jaipuria. The ceremony was attended by who's who of Fashion, which included ace designers, models, stylists, and photographers as well as Bollywood celebrities, and business tycoons. Few of the names are as follows; international designer Michael Cinco, the national gem Manish Malhotra, Elnaaz Narouzi, the stalwart designers Anju Modi, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Samant Chauhan, JJ Valaya, and legendary show directors like Prasad Bidapa, Anu Ahuja, Lubna Adam, preeminent stylists like Mohit Rai and Gautam Kalra, modeling sensations like Anjali Sivaraman, Vartika Singh, political figures the minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Amruta Fadnavis, Vipul Goel, and Nisith Pramanik, and public figures and business tycoons like Rajiv Chaurasia, Sandeep Jain, Robin Raina, Raj Sarthak Nigam, Karman Kaur Thandi, Rohit Rajpal, and many more.

The event also witnessed the launch of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, an initiative by India Fashion Awards and the first ever Fashion based support fund in India. FEF is a platform that will be investing in the entrepreneurial projects and businesses of fashion-based entrepreneurs.



The Indian fashion industry has nurtured some legendary individuals who have dominated the Indian and international fashion scenes However, the majority of our industry's unsung heroes who worked behind the scenes to support and create this new fashion revolution are left waiting for some rewards and recognition. India Fashion Award is our honest attempt to honor and highlight these real heroes' and their contributions in front of a global audience", said Sanjay Nigam, the Founder of IFA.

Over the last few decades, the fashion industry has made significant contributions to the growth of the Indian economy. This promising sector in the country continues to set new success milestones and industry benchmarks on the global fashion stage. "India Fashion Awards has been curated to spark a new wave of excitement and motivation in the fashion industry and confer deserving praise and admiration on the right professionals as well as the upcoming generation," says Vagish Pathak, Chairman, of India Fashion Awards.

India Fashion Awards is a unique and treasured celebration of the Indian Fashion industry. It not only recognizes but also promotes the creativity, passion, innovation, and talent of the champions of the fashion industry on a global stage.

Furthermore, Raj Nigam, co-founder of the India Fashion Awards, stated that the platform's vision is to instill a new sense of excitement and motivation in the fashion industry while also honoring deserving industry members. So as to set up a new rewarding system that will positively reinforce performance and contribution by industry professionals.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

