This Battery Tech Startup is solving the Real EV Problem: Battery Safety...!!!

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI/PNN): Globally, Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption is becoming inevitable. There is no more denying that the future of mobility will be electric. The EV revolution has taken the world by storm, with the global market projected to grow by 24.3 per cent in less than a decade. The transition to electric mobility has emerged as one of the promising strategies to decarbonize global mobility.

Millions of Electric vehicles are added to India annually. Most of them are two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The government has undertaken multiple initiatives to promote the country's manufacturing and adoption of electric vehicles. Such schemes affect the growth of electric vehicles in a quite positive manner. Even after such support and raising awareness, electric vehicles are getting farther from the Indian market.

Various electric vehicle smoke hazard videos are getting viral on the internet, raising the concern for potential buyers. People are keenly talking about how electric vehicles are behaving in Indian conditions. With the rising incidents in electric vehicles, many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are looking forward to solutions to prevent such hazards. Recently, the Ministry also reached out to the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) to carry out investigations into these hazards. Most of these harmful incidents are caused due to improper battery functioning, which has a high chance of thermal runaway causing such fires. Electric vehicles, unlike their ICE counterparts, consist more of electronics than mechanical parts, requiring specific attention during operation, service, and maintenance. Unskilled EV manpower, inappropriate service network, and non-uniform dealer coverage result in various problems and hazards.

Born in 2019, E-Vega Mobility Labs, named after the Sanskrit word Vega i.e Velocity, was Started by EV enthusiast Shubham Mishra, CEO (M.Tech in Energy Infrastructure) and Ajay Vashisht, CTO (Ex-DRDO Engineer), with a rebellious spirit and a lofty objective to make user-friendly EV products.



E-Vega has built a one-of-a-kind solution named EV Doctor for easy electric vehicle diagnostics leaving no stone unturned for easy and reliable support to users resulting in seamless EV transition.

"Yes, electric vehicle batteries are catching fire, and we have overlooked this condition a year earlier. We met various electric vehicle stakeholders who were using cheap multimeters to check battery charge and used bare hands for thermal temperatures. The EV doctor we have developed solves the issue of proper diagnosis of lithium batteries; it's a simple and smart solution for easy health checkups of any battery. This will enable distributors and users for keeping a continuous check on their electric vehicles. We are on an unwavering mission to enable smoother EV transition," said Shubham Mishra, CEO E-Vega Mobility Labs.

Increasing EV hazards, improper maintenance, and disturbed supply chain act as a hindrance to EV adoption. EV Doctor is a state-of-the-art machine learning-based device that assists electric vehicle manufacturers and dealers with advanced EV analytics, warranty tracking, resale, and risk mitigation. The product uses physics-based state-space models and statistical approaches for EV battery diagnostics. It provides the optimal method for diagnosing the battery and charger, which helps the key EV stakeholder with appropriate servicing, efficient troubleshooting, and reliable lifecycle management. Such measures help gain constructive user trust and mitigate the potential risks involved.

On a mission to enable seamless EV transition, E-Vega is already doing pilot programs with various electric vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators for hassle-free & affordable operation. According to the company, the team has been working on battery technology for the last two years and has achieved substantial growth in terms of credibility. They have also confirmed the launch of a proper user-friendly device to accurately mitigate any risks involved for EV owners.

