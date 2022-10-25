This Diwali, Progress Alliance members brought joy and happiness to 25 lakh people in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 25 (ANI/PNN): During the past week, about 2,110 enthusiastic entrepreneurs and industrialists affiliated with the Surat-based unique platform "Progress Alliance," a not-for-profit organization, celebrated the festival of lights in a truly unique way by assisting approximately 2 lakh people from the city's lower social strata directly, and approximately 20 lakh people indirectly.

Members of the Progress Alliance gave out sweets, bonuses, and firecrackers to those who work hard for the benefit of society, including liftmen, watchmen, traffic personnel, sweeper, rickshaw drivers, and others.

The primary goal of the celebration was to bring the joy of Diwali to Surat's lower-income residents.

The members of Progress Alliance are a group of young, ambitious businesspeople who share many characteristics: they are friendly and approachable, they offer one another unwavering support, they are always willing to lend a hand, they are maniacal about expanding their businesses, they want to build strong, loving relationships with their loved ones, and they are eager to develop themselves in every area of their lives, not just financially.



In 2014, an initial group of eight people formed the Progress Alliance club. More than 2,110 people in Surat are a part of this exclusive group.



"As the volunteers from Uttar Pradesh's Avadh University broke the record of lighting the most diyas (earthen lamps) on Diwali in Ayodhya in the presence of our esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entrepreneurs of Progress Alliance have played an important role in building a new society by spreading hope, faith, and love to millions of people during the Diwali week," said a spokesperson for the Progress Alliance.

Furthermore, the Progress Alliance business leaders and industrialists started a new tradition during the Diwali holiday by giving gifts to the elders in their families. This kind of endeavour will help advance society and spark a surge of renewed vitality. He continued, "Progress Alliance has brought joy to 25 lakh people on the Diwali holiday; this is a positive development for the betterment of society.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

