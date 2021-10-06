This Durga Puja, Khadim launches new footwear range for millennials and Gen Z's

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With Durga Puja around the corner, Bengali's most loved Footwear Brand - Khadim has set into a Social Media Burst-Out Influencer Campaign #AbarPujoyJustKhadim, associating with 17 Top Super Stars from Tollywood.

Some of them who have collaborated in the campaign include - Sayantika Banerjee, Priyanka Sarkar, Sohini Sarkar, Ditipriya Roy, Madhumita Sarcar, Trina Saha, Sayani Ghosh, Sourav Das & Rohan Bhattacharya.

Tapping the new trend of maximum social media content engagement by the Gen Zs, Millennials, and even the Gen Xs for almost 2-3 hours a day, Khadim has aligned its marketing strategy to reach the potential younger audience through digital platforms only.



"Khadim as a brand has been constantly reinventing itself to remain as a relevant option for youngsters while choosing affordable fashion footwear brand under all the categories - Heels, Flats, Work Wear, Sports, Canvas, Comfort, Outdoor, Casual, Contemporary, Sandals, Formals, Loafers & Chappals. This time, instead of its conventional marketing channels, we chose to go the digital way. The Campaign is giving Khadim enough eyeballs to garner visibility for its festive products. Incidentally, Khadim also held a very successful Durga Puja campaign #EbarPujoyJustKhadim in the last year," said Mainak Banerjee, National Marketing Head, Khadim.

Khadim has introduced its AW21 assortment which is very fashionable, trendy, edgy, vibrant, and yet wallet-friendly as always. The ranges are already in stores and website now. Just check them out.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

