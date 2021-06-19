This Father's Day Ad with a heart-warming message by Pregakem is a must watch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI/PR Newswire): Alkem pharma's home pregnancy detection kit - Pregakem extends the message of babies being a symbol of love and not a solution to problems. This Father's Day, a rap song - "Fatherhood ka Fundaa" is sharing a unique message with a twist.

Extending Pregakem's Mother's Day campaign, Alkem continues to share awareness around bringing a baby into our lives as a symbol of love and not a solution to family or social pressures. "Fatherhood ka Funda" is a unique rap song featuring Rohit Reddy, Anita Hassanandani Reddy and their cute 4-month-old, Aaravv Reddy.

The rap titled "Fatherhood ka Fundaa" outlines a father's duties and the bond between a father and child. It talks about the daily challenges in a parent's life and beautifully narrates why these challenges must be embraced to make the most cherished memories.

While shooting a rap with a baby has its challenges, Aaravv's cute expressions clubbed with dad - Rohit Reddy's moves, and a cameo from mom - Anita Hassanandani, are an absolute visual treat.

Mukesh Tiwary, President, Marketing and Sales, Alkem Generics, said, "Pregnancy and bringing a child into the world is a vital decision and milestone in both the mother and father's lives. As a brand that's part of this significant journey, we hope this campaign is remembered for good and shared to instil a healthy, understanding and forward-thinking mindset."



Avinash Kudtarkar, Senior Product Manager, Novokem | Alkem Health Care added, "After the amazing response to our Mother's Day film with Anita, we thought it's now time to give fathers the stage. Societal beliefs often box fathers into an orthodox role. We want to refresh that, and get dads everywhere to rethink their relation with children in a fun and relatable way. I believe dads will love this rap and also the message that it is trying to convey."

While Anita Hassnandani shared a similar message on Mother's Day, Rohit Reddy was prompt in taking up the project with Aaravv for Father's Day. He fell in love with the concept instantly and was eager to be a part of something that was fun and cool while having a profound message that he himself strongly believes in.

The rap video released on June 17th just before Father's Day, was conceptualized by Anvis Digital in collaboration with Alkem laboratories for Pregakem for their on-going campaign - Symbol Not Solution.

Pregakem Pregnancy Detection Kit from the house of Alkem Pharma is a quick and easy-to-use pregnancy detection test kit. It allows to self-confirm pregnancy in 5 minutes.

