This festive season celebrate Love & Light with Phoenix Palladium

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/PNN): After a seemingly endless year, finally the festive time is here! A season of love, light and all things bright! The season brings along hope, positivity and cheer. And your favorite Lifestyle Destination Phoenix Palladium has geared up to make this festive season a special one for you and your family with gratifying and welcoming festivities, an alluring decor that personifies Love & Light- thousands of acrylic chips come together to form a larger than life heart that reflect a sense of positivity.

Personifying elegance and luxury, Palladium is a brand to reckon with.. From hosting bespoke art events to international stature themed installations, Phoenix Palladium brings to you larger than life art installations. This festive season, the mall will be laden with larger than life art installations showering the viewers with Love, Light, music and of course lots and lots of colors. The magnificent handcrafted angels embellished with intricate forms and thousands of acrylic chips welcome the visitors to the festive celebration with trumpets. The enormous heart adds to the grandeur by enhancing the vibe with an array of spectacular colors and a tad bit of magic, making it a perfect backdrop for our most awaited instagrammable moments. This Diwali let's come together and welcome this coming year with a grand celebration filled with positive vibes, twinkling lights and dash of colors.

The festive season is like no other, when the joy of giving makes it a truly wonderful time to be with friends and family. Soak in the good vibes and enjoy lights and all things bright at Palladium. Besides top brands to shop from, Palladium has touted itself as a gourmand destination and boasts of a variety of restaurants, dine-ins and bars. Though the celebrations blend cultural and religious significance in social activities, the beauty of these occasions is that their observance also goes beyond any societal boundaries. Dotting our calendars through the year, these are the times that all of us look forward to as they offer us many moments of enjoyment. This is the time and opportunity to bond with family and friends while we celebrate.



To add a little extra joy and sparkle to your festive celebration indulge in Savvy shopping delights with the Phoenix Gift Card this Diwali, and shop from any brand retailing at Phoenix Malls across India.

Amp up your celebration with Palladium Festive rewards. You can experience the mesmerizing installations, music sling with exciting offerings while you redefine shopping and leisure experience. Palladium is the go to destination for those looking for some quality in city entertainment coupled with some great retail therapy.

Light up this Diwali and let the festivities begin!

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

