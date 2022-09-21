This festive season, celebrate with Youforia - an experiential business gifting initiative by Xoxoday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): It is said that a gift is an opportunity to connect, not just with one's friends and family, but even with people at work. However, business gifting today has become an impersonal affair, with a sea of sameness often failing to make a mark. There are several business occasions where gifts are exchanged but rarely are they cut out exactly for the occasion, personalized to the recipient, and go the extra mile of sparking delight.

Xoxoday is excited to launch a solution to breathe fresh life into the world of business gifting with its newest initiative, 'Youforia'.

Youforia is a world of experiential gifting solutions for every business need that blends the joy of personalized physical gifting with the convenience and choice of digital gifting. These are made for every business stakeholder - customers, employees, and partners.

Each Youforia gift box comes with elements that help businesses instantly connect with the recipient, bring them delight and build lasting memories. Youforia gift boxes are thoughtfully curated for every business occasion, such as new employees or customers coming onboard, employee service milestones, long-standing partnerships, festive greetings, or even special occasions for companies to celebrate.

The Youforia experience is complete with the flexibility for businesses to customize and personalize the gifts per their needs with a simple, hassle-free process. It is powered by one of the most extensive global catalogs of digital gifts with more than 22,000 options from 100+ countries across categories like gift vouchers, perks, subscriptions, experiences, travel, wellness, learning, and many more.

Speaking on the thought behind Youforia, Manoj Agarwal, Co-Founder, Xoxoday, says, "In the world of business, we often look to reward and celebrate only those occasions that matter to the business - employees meeting or exceeding targets, partners delivering beyond expectations, or customers giving us great reviews. However, what's missing is celebrating people for who they are in ways that matter to them. We have created Youforia to help businesses celebrate such occasions with minimum effort and maximum delight. It's the beginning of a long and exciting journey, and we hope that Youforia receives the same love we've put into building it from the ground up."

With the upcoming festive season, it is an opportunity for businesses to add fresh sparkle to their celebrations along with other festive products curated by Xoxoday.



Watch the film to catch a glimpse of the world of Youforia

Learn more about the Youforia experience here.

Xoxoday is a rapidly growing fintech SaaS firm that propels business growth while focusing on human motivation. Backed by Giift and Apis Partners Growth Fund II, Xoxoday offers a suite of three products - Plum, Empuls, and Compass. Xoxoday works with more than 2000 clients across 10+ countries and over 2.5 million users. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Xoxoday is a 290+ strong team with four global offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Singapore, New Delhi.

Media Contact:

Manoj Agarwal

manoj@xoxoday.com

+91-9884540050

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

