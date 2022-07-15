This Festive Season, Maaza's new campaign seeks to evoke the feeling of togetherness amongst loved ones

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kicking off the Indian festive season with innovative storytelling and creative conceptualization, Maaza, Coca-Cola India's favourite homegrown mango drink has unveiled a new campaign, which perfectly resonates with the Company's aim of inspiring social connections and bringing loved ones together.

With this new advert, Maaza aims to establish itself as the beverage of choice of families in moments of togetherness. For the film, the brand has once again brought together its ambassadors - legendary veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with renowned actress and model Pooja Hegde.

With over 200 million monthly drinkers spread across the country, the brand's objective is to continue being the country's most beloved mango drink, while also contributing to the socio-economic empowerment of Indian farmers. The homegrown brand Maaza is uniquely manufactured locally, using local ingredients, in line with Coca-Cola India's sustainable agriculture Initiative - 'Fruit Circular Economy'.

Announcing the launch of the new campaign, Ajay Konale, Director Marketing, Nutrition Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, "Earlier this year, we unveiled Maaza's new umbrella campaign around 'Dildaari' this helped reinforce Maaza as the ultimate mango experience in a distinctive way. Mango as a fruit has a unique and distinctive role in India. Whole families come together over mangoes. As an authentic mango experience, Maaza wants to dial up this coming together of families, generations over the love of mangoes and sweeten these moments of togetherness.

"This is especially more relevant today than before as even family interactions have become transactional. We have collaborated with Amitabh Bachhan and Pooja Hegde to introduce the new Dildari positioning in early 2022. We will be continuing with these two stars who embody the values of our brand for the family and festivities campaign that we are unveiling. We will also invest significantly across national and regional Television and Digital mediums to bring this idea of family togetherness over the indulgence of Maaza to our consumers. We are extremely humbled and thrilled to have Bachchan and Hegde's continued partnership with us to bring alive Maaza's philosophy of 'Dildaari'."

The heartwarming TVC depicts Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hegde playing the role of a grandfather and granddaughter duo, who can be seen enjoying a fun exchange of untold family stories over a glass (or two) of Maaza. The film aims to showcase how fun moments and conversations with the family shine bright, the happiness is enhanced when people come together and share their stories and create unbreakable bonds.



Pooja Hegde, Indian actress & star of the new Maaza campaign, said, "Maaza holds a special place in my heart, and I am truly humbled to be a continuous part of the brand's journey this year. As we approach the festive season in India this year, Maaza's new campaign evokes a special feeling of togetherness amongst families, friends, and loved ones. I am overjoyed to be a part of this beautiful film, and privileged, once again, to have had the chance to work with my idol Bachchan."

The campaign film has been conceptualized by Maaza's creative partner Ogilvy. Commenting on the creative insight behind the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India says, "In today's fast-paced life, families seek some time to spend together to bond with each other. Maaza with its real mango flavour is the perfect temptation for everyone in the family to forget everything and bond over the taste of juicy mangoes."

The film has been directed by Shoojit Sircar who brought to life this heartwarming story between a grandfather and granddaughter. He says, "Lately we all have been so busy that we have been missing these key moments with our near and dear ones. What I enjoyed was the bit where Bachchan as Pooja's grandfather tries these little tricks to bring the whole family together and talk which fills the room up in laughter."

The campaign film is third-in-line under the brand's umbrella campaign 'Dildaar Bana De', which beautifully captured the values of kindness and magnanimity and struck a special chord with audiences earlier this year. This summer, the brand had also launched its first-ever variant in the Indian market - Aam Panna.

For decades, Maaza has refreshed its consumers in mind, body, and spirit by offering the ultimate mango experience. The legacy brand has played a core role in all moments of celebration, festivities, and happiness of its consumers, across the country throughout the year. This festive season, Maaza hopes to bring loved ones together to celebrate happy occasions and share moments that create ever-lasting bonds.

Link to the campaign film: Dil ki baatein der tak. #DildaarBanaDe

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

