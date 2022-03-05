This International Women's Day, BabyChakra in association with GirlTribe by MissMalini come together to #BreakTheBias co-powered by Sirona Hygiene & Petals Group of Schools

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI/PNN): To express this year's theme of accelerating women's equality, BabyChakra is hosting a series of webinars on sharing stories by inspiring women and men with an aim to inspire thousands of other women in turn on March 5.

BabyChakra has partnered with GirlTribe by MissMalini, Petals Group of Schools and Sirona Hygiene for this webinar. Founded by Naiyya Saggi, BabyChakra is India's most trusted parenting platform that merged earlier this year with Personal Care & Beauty Unicorn Good Glamm Group.

This year's Women's Day is all about creating a world for women free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination; creating a world where women are celebrated and valued; and a world that is inclusive. It is an opportunity for women across the globe to come together and talk about womanhood.

The panel discussion will be live and be attended by the prior registration and members of communities of BabyChakra, GirlTribe and invitees from Sirona and Petals. Workplace bias: See it, name it, stop it; Pursuit of Passion: Empowering mothers and Let's talk about the body: Break the taboo are the topics of the webinar. Being India's top platform for maternal and child care, BabyChakra feels that being vocal about these topics is the need of the hour.

"There should not just be one day to celebrate women or womanhood; we should celebrate it every day. And as a build-up to this year's International Women's Day, we are taking the unique voices of experts and real women with incredible and inspiring backgrounds to join us and share their candid experiences and unfiltered perspectives which is going to inspire millions of other women out there." - says Naiyya Saggi, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group, Founder & CEO, BabyChakra.

"At Girl Tribe, we find inspiration in women every day. On International Women's Day, we are just adding another day to admiring women and their endlessly incredible and inspiring stories. I love conversations with no filter, and having such wonderful voices is not only my privilege but more evidence of how women support women. Let's share the true narrative of women--solidarity, inspiration and empathy." - says Malini Agarwal, Founder MissMalini Entertainment & Co-Founder, Good Creator Co.

Sirona Hygiene Co-Founder, Deep Bajaj said, "Sirona exists to identify unaddressed problems and provide innovative solutions for women. From solving their period, intimate and toilet hygiene concerns, we've recently also ventured into safety solutions for them. For us, every day is Women's Day."

Webinar Topics and Speakers

1. Workplace bias: See it, name it, stop it"

a. Nitasha Biswas, India's first transgender beauty contest winner/activist/model

b. Kartik Rao, Chief People Officer, Good Glamm Group

c. Amrita Tonk, Partner at Luthra & Luthra Partners, Former Judge (Delhi Judicial Service) & BabyChakra MomStar

Date : Mar 5, 2022 Time : 11 - 11.45 AM

2. "Pursuit of Passion: Empowering Mothers"

a. Preeti Kwatra, Director - Petals Group of Schools, Parent Coach



b. Smriti Krishna, Founder - Kristalball Smart Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Former Group HR Head, Flipkart.

c. Durga Shakti Nagpal, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer & Author of Grow Your Baby, Not Your Weight

d. Evelyn Sharma, Internationally acclaimed Indian-German actress, Businesswoman, New mother

Date : March 5, 2022 Time : 2 - 2.45 PM

3. "Let's talk about the body"

a. Dr Aanchal Sablok, Gynecologist, Fetal Medicine Specialist

b. Swati Chopra Vikamsey, Mother & Baby and Parent & Child Editor, India

c. Deep Bajaj, CoFounder - Sirona Hygiene & PeeBuddy

Date : Mar 5, 2022

Time : 5 - 5.45 PM Link to Register

BabyChakra is India's most trusted parenting platform. The platform has a community of 25 million moms and 10,000 doctors from across India. The Website (www.babychakra.com) and App (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.babychakra.babychakra) provides expecting & new parents with relevant information via intelligent communities & personalized content. It also creates a unique care network through access to trusted doctors and experts. BabyChakra is co-creating baby products with Mom's and Doctors on its platform.

Founded by Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi, the Good Glamm Group is South Asia's largest DTC beauty conglomerate that brings together innovative and fast-growing beauty and personal care brands, powered by the Group's proprietary digital ecosystem of content and creator assets. Under the Good Glamm Group umbrella are beauty and personal care brands - MyGlamm, The Moms Co, St. Botanica, Sirona and Organic Harvest as well as content platforms - POPxo, Scoopwhoop and BabyChakra. Good Glamm Group has invested in the Good Creator Co. formed by spinning off its influencer companies - Plixxo, MissMalini, Winkl and Vidooly.

The Good Glamm Group's large digital audience comprises 88 million POPxo annual users, 100 million users of ScoopWhoop and BabyChakra's 20 million mothers community & 10,000 doctors network and 1.5 Million Good Creator Co influencers. This impressive digital reach when combined with Good Glamm Group's 50,000 offline points of sale gives brands within the Good Glamm Group an unprecedented omnichannel scale, further amplified by the Group's unparalleled expertise in DTC growth, new product development and technology & data science.

The 'Good' in The Good Glamm Group underscores its commitment to inclusive beauty and cruelty-free, vegan, environment-friendly, clean beauty products and focuses on creating engaging experiences for consumers, truly enhancing their lives through positive content and creator inspirations. Valued at over $1.2 billion, the Good Glamm Group is backed by marquee equity investors such as Warburg Pincus, Prosus Ventures, L'Occitane, Bessemer Venture Partners, Accel, Amazon, Stride Ventures, Trifecta Capital, Ascent Capital, Alteria Capital, Shraddha Kapoor, Kalaari Capital, Tano Capital LLC, Mankekar Family Office, and Wipro Consumer.

Girl Tribe by MissMalini is a judgment-free community where real women talk, share, support, empower, network, and inspire each other to live their best lives. What started as Malini Agarwal's Facebook experiment to spread positivity, empathy, and kindness amongst 100 girlfriends in 2018, has now catapulted into an extraordinary community that is over 70k-plus women strong, and growing each day. Being India's first App to instill and offer 'rewards for positive behavior' through its unique Positivity Points system, Girl Tribe is a 'win-win community' for women looking for a safe and uplifting space to connect with other women, away from the trolling and negativity of conventional social media. It brings together a diverse range of women of all ages, backgrounds, and experiences to converse, share views, and offer expertise on any topic. The app includes exciting contests, fun events, intimate networking, positivity points, shareable stickers, motivational ribbons, an exclusive Tribe store, and a whole lot more! No topic is off-limits here, and the Golden rule is that all approach each other with empathy & kindness. Come be a part of the positivity revolution, and unlock the kindness of strangers

Sirona, an award- winning brand, is acclaimed for changing the feminine hygiene industry by introducing unique products that address unsolved issues that women confront from puberty to menopause. They offer some "India first" innovative products like Pain Relief Patch for period pain, PeeBuddy Urination Funnel to assist women to stand and pee in dirty toilets, Oxo-biodegradable Disposal Bags for hygienic disposal of sanitary waste, Rash-free Black Pads, Menstrual Cup Sterilizer among other unique products. Sirona products are Toxic-Free, Allergy-Free, Cruelty-Free, and Vegan, and are Made Safe Australia Certified.

