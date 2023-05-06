This Mother's Day Celebrate #UnsaidLove For Moms With Exquisite Gifts From FNP (Ferns N Petals)

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): India's largest gifting brand, FNP (Ferns N Petals) has announced the launch of its Mother's Day campaign, #UnsaidLove. The campaign aims to celebrate the love and affection between mothers and their children, encourage people to express their feelings and emotions in a thoughtful way. As part of the campaign, FNP has unveiled a range of thoughtfully curated gifts that are designed to convey affection and appreciation to mothers. The range includes personalized photo frames, premium fruit and flower baskets, coffee mugs, cushions, delectable chocolates, cakes, potted plants and other unique items which will give an emotional lift, celebrate the moments of joy thus cementing the special bond which one shares. From custom curation to foolproof favourites, FNP has thoughtfully brought together over 500 new gifting options.

Commenting on the launch, Anand Shankar, AVP Category, FNP said, "Mother's Day is a special occasion, and it deserves to be celebrated in the best possible way. Our gifting range is a reflection of our commitment to making every mother feel loved and appreciated. At FNP we have put together an extensive collection of gifts; we understand the importance of personalization and customization, and our range of gifts has been carefully curated to help people find the perfect way to convey their love and affection to their mothers."



Premium Fruit and Flower Basket

The Premium Fruit and Flower Basket is designed to delight and impress with its stunning presentation and delectable contents. The basket features a variety of fresh, hand-selected fruits and beautifully arranged flowers, making it the perfect gift this Mother's Day.

Citrus Punch

Artistically arranged in a transparent fishbowl, the hamper features roses, carnations, and daisies, all nestled on a bed of floral foam. For a touch of sweetness and tanginess, juicy sweet limes are also included. Beaming with buoyancy, this hamper is perfect to be shared with a mother as a token of appreciation or best wishes.

Price: Rs 1949

Confetti Balloon Celebration

This gift bouquet is the cheer of love for all moms on the special occasion of Mother's day. The oriental lilies, daisies and pink roses along with the gorgeous balloons with confetti are a perfect blend of celebration, joy and elegance.

Price: Rs 2299

Ever So Loving Gift Basket For Mom

A beautiful assortment of flowers and greenery that will brighten up Mother's Day. Pink carnations, white roses, and anthurium flowers that bring in elegance with a touch of luxury and elegance

Price: Rs 1199

Assorted Tea Hamper For Mom



This assorted herbal tea pack is a perfect gift for all tea-loving moms. The rich flavour will delight her taste buds and soothe her senses. The tea comes in individually wrapped tea bags for freshness and convenience. The greeting card adds a personalised touch to the gift and expresses heartfelt love and gratitude.

Price: Rs 1399

Double Delight On Mother's Day Pot

A perfect gift for Mothers who love taking care of green babies. This easy-to-maintain green aglaonema plant combo in a blush pink pot

Price: Rs 2349

Love and Gratitude Personalised Cushion

FNP's assortment of personalised gifts reflect a sense of style that brings alive emotions and individuality. The personalised cushion features a beautiful print which makes it perfect for snuggling. It is a constant reminder of the love which one has towards the mom. A unique and practical gift that she will treasure for years to come.

Price: Rs 499

Blushing Love For Mom Cream Cake

The delicious cream cake with pink rosettes is the perfect gift of sweetness for a mother.

Price: Rs 599

About the Company

FNP (Ferns N Petals) came into existence in the year 1994 and has now grown to be the largest gifting company in India in the last 27 years. The journey started with a single store under the entrepreneurship of Vikaas Gutgutia, which has now emerged as a reputed brand with 12 verticals under the FNP World. The 12 verticals are FNP Retail & Franchising: FNP E-commerce - India | UAE (Dubai, Qatar, KSA) | Singapore, FNP Cakes, FNP Venues, FNP Weddings & Events, FNP Floral Touch - UAE, WDH(Wedding Design Hub), Flowers 'N' More, FNP Flagship, FNP Media, Last Journey & BabyBless

Today, the brand leads the floral, gifting and cakes industry with over 400 outlets in more than 130 cities PAN India. Lighthouse India Fund III has invested INR 200 crore (USD 27 Million) in the company.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

