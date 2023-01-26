This Republic Day, Delve Into the Rich Indian Heritage and Pre-Independence Era Experiences at Noormahal Palace

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): India's Iconic Heritage Hospitality Landmark, Noormahal Palace in Karnal is all set to welcome guests with special offers and authentic experiences during the long Republic Day weekend. Restoring the royal heritage grandeur and recreating the majestic past of the legendary Maharaja, this jewel is within two hours of driving distance from Delhi NCR and offers 125 stunningly luxurious rooms and royal suites. The Palace retains its elaborate splendor, extravagantly decorated with hand-carved marble 'jalis' or latticework, sandstone balustrades, cupolas, and 'chattris' or cenotaphs, and elaborate Rani ka Bagh, within the most glorious of palaces showcasing the best of Punjab's royal heritage. The palace hotel introduces special Republic Day Offers to welcome guests from Delhi/NCR and other drive-away locations during the long Republic Day weekend.

Noormahal Palace has introduced amazing Republic Day staycation packages for the 26th and 27th of January 2023 which will be an amalgamation of India's rich culinary delight, bonfire, heritage tour, DJ, indoor and outdoor games for kids and more. Step back in time with Noormahal Palace Hotel's award-winning theme based restaurant, Frontier Mail. The Palace Hotel is offering unique opportunity for guests to discover the secret recipes of the pre-independence era and delve into the Indian heritage stories and curiosities at The Frontier Mail. The Train designed Restaurant recreating the legendary Frontier Mail that operated between Mumbai and Peshawar during pre-independence days with elements taken from the actual train, has fast emerged as country's favourite dining spot for millennials.

Roop Partap Choudhary, Managing Director, Noormahal Palace Hotel and Founder Colonel Saab, London (UK) said, "Over the years, numerous styles of art, architecture, painting, music, dance, festivals, and customs have developed in India and this wide variety has made the Indian culture unparalleled to the world. The myriad shades of traditions and rituals have been contributing to Indian culture. In our endeavour to make this Republic day a memorable experience and fuel the spirit of patriotism as well as domestic tourism, we have specially curated our Republic Day Staycation Packages. We intend to allow our guests to experience the striking architecture, iconic location, various art forms, antiques, and authentic food in this heritage property."



The majestic palace offers a wide range of 1N/2D packages starting from INR 13,000 /- to INR 55,000/. Designed to immerse guests in the splendour of Indian Royalty, these special republic day packages offer an option to choose from the elegant Club Room to the uber-luxurious Presidential Suite.

From grandeur to opulence, history, art, architecture, and memorabilia, every corner of Noormahal Palace embraces the royal charm, giving the toughest competition to the most popular and centuries-old palace hotels. Equipped with ultra-modern amenities in a traditional heritage backdrop, The Noormahal Palace is also the most preferred staycation destination for both Indian and Foreign tourists visiting Karnal - The Land of Raja Karna and Kurukshetra - a place of great historical and religious importance, revered all over the country for its sacred association with the Vedas and the Vedic Culture.

In the mystical land of Mahabharata, awe-inspiring Noormahal Palace, the "Incredible Indian Palace Hotel" has been built on a monumental scale. It is a five-star luxury palace hotel inspired by India's rich heritage and captures royal experience enjoyed by Indian Maharajas over the centuries. This royal abode of modern kings and queens has become an extremely preferred destination for Leisure, MICE and Weddings. Noormahal Palace is more than just one of the country's most majestic luxury palace hotels. It is an architectural landmark that personifies the grandiose, elegance and spirit of India's rich royal heritage. A reflection of Rajputana and Mughal architecture, it stands out as a true blend of history, culture & aesthetics.

