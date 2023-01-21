This Republic Day, ensure the best & affordable care for your furry with Zigly

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Zigly, India's leading pet care brand, takes a step further in its aim to serve happy pets and pet parents by launching the Republic Day SALE for them. Now, pet parents can get all their furry's favourites with this season's biggest SALE.

The pet care brand is set to open its doors for pet parents with REPUBLIC DAY SALE that will go live between 21st January 2023 to 29th January 2023. During this sale, pet parents can avail of mega savings on branded pet products and professional pet care services. Here is a brief peek into the various offers that would go LIVE.

- Shop for Rs. 1999/- and SAVE Rs.200*

- Grab Zigly Lifestyle products for @25% Savings.

- Buy 4 pet treats or biscuits packs and Get 1 FREE*

The brand is also running a MEGA sale on Beboji, its pet fashion label with everything at FLAT 40% OFF*.

*Terms and Conditions Apply.



Celebrate this Republic Day with your furries by availing of these jaw-dropping offers with just a tap at the Zigly online pet store www.zigly.com, the Zigly App or head over to any of the Zigly Experience Centers.

Zigly has been rapidly creating its mark in the pet care space with its omnichannel presence and premium pet care offerings such as branded care products, grooming services, veterinary care, pet fashion wear, etc. From being one of India's finest pet care centers, running an online pet store to providing convenient and quality pet care through the Zigly App and website, Zigly stands hand in hand with pet parents as their own pet parenting partner for different kinds of breeds.

With Zigly, accessing the best pet care is super convenient and fun as the brand keeps on coming up with interesting events and campaigns for pets and pet parents for healthy engagement and fun. The brand plans to bring more exclusive pet care offerings in the future as well. Follow their social media handle to stay tuned with their latest news and events.

Zigly is driven by the vision and mission to offer the finest pet care through professional veterinary care, pet grooming, and training facilities. The premium pet care brand is here to make a pet parenting journey fun and fulfilling. It is one of the most trusted and convenient destinations for pet lovers where you can gain access to start-of-art grooming facilities, premium pet care, and lifestyle products along with at-home and van grooming services. Zigly intends to open 150 physical experience centers in the next five years.

Book a session at your convenience and get the best cat or dog grooming at your doorstep.

Access premium pet care products and professional services at Zigly's online pet store or experience center

For a smooth and hassle-free pet care shopping experience, download the Zigly Android & iOS App

