This Republic Day, shop the latest smartphones on the EMI Store and get Rs 5000 cashback

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the pace of smartphone evolution moving so fast, there's always something new on the horizon. No sooner has one checked out the latest handset, that there's anticipation for the next big launch. From staying in touch with friends, family and colleagues, to keeping up with news updates and as a source of entertainment, smartphones have influenced the way we live in a big way.

For those looking to upgrade their smartphones this Republic Day, the EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv has a host of the latest smartphones available at attractive EMIs. That's not all, there is a limited period offer starting from January 23 whereby customers can get Rs. 5000 cashback on any smartphone purchased via the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. This limited-time cashback offer will go on till January 26 and the company is also offering No Cost EMI option to customers buying smartphones.

This one-stop online shop has a range of smartphones available to choose from. Customers can pick from a variety of top brands like OPPO, Xiaomi, Samsung, Redmi, Nokia, realme, Apple and Vivo. That's not all, customers can also enjoy attractive discounts offered by different retailers along with exclusive offers available in their city.

For those looking to get their hand on the recently launched Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G mobile, the EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv is the place to shop from. It offers the best-selling mobile phones on No Cost EMIs and zero down payment with attractive discounts on the final price. Some of the reasons to shop on the EMI store are:

1. Delivery within four hours

Best part of shopping on the EMI store is that customers can benefit from its hyperlocal shopping model. Now, customers can get their hand on the latest Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G mobile from their favourite dealer and enjoy doorstep delivery in just 4 hours by shopping on the EMI store.

2. Zero Down payment



One can choose the zero down payment option and take home the latest phone without paying anything while purchasing the product.

3. No Cost EMI with flexible repayment tenor

Customers can get their hands on the latest smartphones like the newly launched Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G on No Cost EMI starting at Rs. 1399. One can also get other Xiaomi phones like the Redmi Note 9 Pro on EMIs starting at Rs. 1167 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on EMIs starting at Rs. 1417.

4. Cash-free shopping experience

Customers can enjoy a hassle-free and cash-free shopping experience at the EMI store. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card comes with a pre-approved loan amount up to Rs. 4 lakhs which can be used while shopping for smartphones and electronics like laptops, LED TVs etc. One can also enjoy pre-approved offers as a member of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network to further sweeten the deal.

Finserv MARKETS has been launched by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. It is a one-stop digital marketplace that helps consumers compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. It has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. Its core proposition, Offers You Value, is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial offers to its consumers. So, from selecting from multiple loans offers to get the loan amount credited into their bank account on the same day, from receiving a credit card instantly to purchasing an insurance policy, from investing in the best mutual funds to purchasing the latest gadgets on Zero Interest EMI, consumers can now get all their personal and financial life goals delivered at Finserv MARKETS.

