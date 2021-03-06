This Women's Day, Platinum Evara celebrates women leaders with #SheLeadsWithHeart

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): To say that 2020 forced a lot of introspection and brought about much disruption would be an understatement. It left every facet of our lives open to change. And every anticipated change was accelerated.

Those in leadership included. There has been a resounding call to re-evaluate what makes for a good leader. It has meant a shift away from the autocratic leadership style of the past and the embracing of a more collaborative approach. Work is no longer ordered from above but powered from within.

In this VUCA world identifying and nurturing the right values is of utmost importance. Attributes of resilience, empathy, compassion, integrity and inclusivity have taken centre stage, replacing codes of an unyielding leadership style.

In these times being inclusive and carrying people along, having empathy and listening to people, looking at things from their perspective, being compassionate and placing people at the heart of any structure, rising resilient in the face of adversity, and acting with integrity by keeping one's values at the core of what they do means more than it ever did.

The recent past has in fact showcased many women leaders who demonstrated these values leading their countries, organizations and families out of chaos. The leadership style they championed is driven by the heart and has won the hearts of many.

This Women's Day, Platinum Evara pays an ode to women leaders who embody these values, who lead people in the right direction through tough times. Named #SheLeadsWithHeart the platform brings the conversation on key ingredients of leadership today to the fore! It adds momentum to what many have written and thought about - can't leadership be strong and yet humane?

To emphasize the importance of leading with an empathetic and compassionate heart, Platinum Evara will be undertaking an extensive digital campaign comprising of a plethora of initiatives to bring the message of #SheLeadsWithHeart to life and honour women leaders across different fields.

Led by social the brand has even leveraged LinkedIn - asking women leaders who believe in the same philosophy to stand by in support and amplify this stance.

In partnership with Livemint.com Platinum Evara will also be curating a list of noteworthy words of wisdom from powerful women leaders in India who share this belief system and subscribe to these values

Speaking on the occasion, Sujala Martis, Director - Consumer Marketing, Platinum Guild International - India said, "Leadership with a heart at the start seemed like a very feminine form of leadership but it's one that the world has embraced and imbibed today. These values come instinctively to most women and we thought what better than women's day to mark them, to celebrate them. It sits in sync with what anchors us as a metal because a value system like this despite times is rare."

Here are a few of our favourite picks and the meaning behind the designs that anchor this initiative

Staying rooted yet branching out seamlessly, these leaves emerge from a diamond-studded stem. They mimic how you reach out with empathy and compassion towards those you love and value.

Nothing says leading with a heart better than this exquisite design. Cast in rare platinum and carrying within an interconnected mesh - it symbolizes how you always carry people along in your journey. It represents the values you hold close within your heart.

Diamond-studded towards the centre and at an angular rise, this design is an ode to your resilience. Your ability to rise in the face of all adversity. Platinum's innate strength is much like this value you so cherish.

Anchored in a diamond-studded centre, this gorgeous piece represents the values that keep you anchored compassion, empathy, resilience paves your path in every journey you undertake.



Crafted with a metal that remains untarnished through time, a diamond-studded band in platinum sits atop another in rose-gold to reflecting the way you carry people respecting their individual uniqueness.

The collection of Platinum Evara is available here: www.ptevara.in

Facebook: @PlatinumEvara

Instagram: @PlatinumEvara

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum.

It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and the USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, the USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

Since 2015 PGI has been headquartered in Hong Kong. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95 percent. And as proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

