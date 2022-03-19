This World Sleep Day, Duroflex launches Sounds of Sleep Season 2 with Originals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the vision to help India sleep better, India's leading sleep solutions brand Duroflex, brings back their immensely successful digital music series, Duroflex Sounds of Sleep. Launched on the occasion of World Sleep Day, Duroflex Sounds of Sleep 2.0 once again explores the role of music as a sleep aid with a series of melodious lullabies sung by the country's most popular and beloved artists.

This year, the brand has taken its music property a step ahead by bringing out original compositions with Armaan Malik (Hindi), Arko Pravo Mukherjee (Bengali), Mahalaxmi Iyer (Tamil) and Siddharth Mahadevan (Telugu) that parents can sing to their young ones as part of their bedtime ritual and add new melodies to their repertoire. The lullabies also explore male singers for lullabies in line with the evolved parenting trends.

The brand released the first lullaby on March 17, 2022, in the soothing voice of Armaan Malik. This is the first time Armaan has ventured into this genre and is singing a lullaby.

YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=cg__KOl_QJA.

Duroflex has always been an innovation-led brand introducing novel products and services to the market for its consumers. Along with Sounds of Sleep 2.0, the brand has also launched a limited-edition latex baby mattress - 'EcoNap' for World Sleep Day. Thus, Duroflex is playing a role in the parents' journey equipping them with the perfect sleep space solutions. The mattress is made of 100 per cent natural materials - latex & coir, becoming the first brand in the sleep solutions category in India to do so. The mattress will be delivered as a complete package comprising of mattress, along with a complimentary mattress protector and a 100% cotton fitted bedsheet. In addition to this the brand is also introducing feeding pillows to complete the modern parenting package. This is a limited time offering till the Sounds of Sleep campaign will run. The mattress will be available in two sizes - 120x60 cm, 140x70 cm.

Commenting on the property, Smita Murarka, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex said, "After the incredibly positive response to season 1, we are excited to launch Duroflex Sounds of Sleep 2.0, an attempt to add new age lullabies to the existing rich repertoire of sleep music that the country has. Some of India's most eminent artists from the music industry have co created these bringing out their vision of a lullaby intermingling the essence from what they have grown up with and what their interpretation of a lullaby is."

Sharing more insights about the property, Murarka said, "We have witnessed a shift in today's era of parenting. Unlike traditional times, the responsibility of taking care of children is no longer just the mother's. Today, both parents' share equally active roles in taking care of the child. Reflecting these trends, we have consciously collaborated primarily with male singers to sing the lullabies and support the evolution of parenting."

Commenting on the association, popular music artist, Armaan Malik said, "Nindya Re is my first lori ever. I have never sung a lori before and I am super excited and can't wait for all my fans to hear it and feel what I felt while singing it. Nindya Re is definitely something I can hear before sleeping and I hope it resonates with the audience as much."

The music property is a contemporary ode to the oldest known sleep aid - lullabies. The vocabulary of the lullabies is a blend of a modern and nostalgic sound. Apart from the brand's channels it can also be seen on an OTT platform, Sony Liv.

The brand will launch lullabies in 4 languages across India namely, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali & Telugu. Below is the schedule of Duroflex Sounds of Sleep 2.0 episodes:



-March 17 - Hindi - Armaan Malik

-March 20 - Tamil - Mahalaxmi Iyer

-March 22 - Bengali - Arko Pravo Mukherjee

-March 26 - Telugu - Siddharth Mahadevan

Please find below the links to the Duroflex Sounds of Sleep 2.0 teaser and Hindi lullaby:

Promo Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFo7mtrbJc0

Hindi Lullaby: www.youtube.com/watch?v=cg__KOl_QJA

Duroflex website - www.duroflexworld.com | Follow us on @duroflexworld

Duroflex is one of India's leading sleep solutions providers with a wide range of premium mattresses and sleep accessories. This revolutionary brand with over five decades of expertise and state-of-the-art technology is redefining the meaning of quality sleep. Duroflex is backed by consumer and technology investors like Lighthouse Funds and Norwest Ventures.

Duroflex has distinguished itself as a leader in the industry with innovative and cutting-edge products that are the first of its kind in India. Its signature range Duropedic is India's own certified Orthopedic mattress range. The brand is today synonymous with quality, innovation, and comfort. Its product portfolio is backed by strong technical know-how, modern equipment, and the ability to understand future needs.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

