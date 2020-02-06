Thomas Cook India observes strong demand for domestic tourism, launches #BingeOnBharat campaign to leverage growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, India's leading integrated travel and related financial services company, spearheads the government's domestic tourism agenda, by launching its unique #BingeOnBharat campaign- offering Indians the benefit of 15 domestic holidays in 2020 at a truly affordable price of merely Rs 1.5 lakhs per person.

This initiative aims to give impetus to the recent announcement of the Ministry of Tourism, rewarding Indians who travel to 15 domestic destinations in the year.

Thomas Cook India's Travel Trends Report 2020 reveals that the 21 extended/long weekends this year creates a significant opportunity for multiple 'micro-cations' within India.

With an aim to catalyze this domestic tourism growth engine, the company's BingeOnBharat campaign aims to foster a movement to acquaint Indians with the diversity of their country -its history, culture, cuisine, and scenic beauty.

The range of 15 destinations included at a special price of Rs 1.5 lakhs per person includes:

1. Sikkim - Glimpses of Eastern Himalayas

2. Taj Mahal (Agra) - The ultimate emblem of love - a UNESCO World Heritage Site

3. Forts and Monuments of Rajasthan (Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer) - Experience a rich cultural heritage

4. Statue of Unity (Gujarat) - The largest monolithic statue of India

5. Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) - Finest sculptures from the past - UNESCO World Heritage Site

6. Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) - The Yoga capital of the world

7. Ladakh - An adventure to Nubra Valley, Tso Moriri, Pangong and more

8. Jim Corbett National Park (Uttarakhand) - Tigers which attracted the Man vs Wild Show

9. Konark Sun Temple (Odisha) - 13th Century Sun Temple - UNESCO World Heritage Site

10. Temples & Ganga Ghat of Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) - said to be the world's oldest City

11. Kaziranga National Park (Assam) - Witness the one-horned Rhino

12. Gulmarg (Kashmir) - Paradise on Earth

13. Valley of Flowers (Uttarakhand) - Indian National Park, home to millions of flowers

14. Khajjiar (Himachal Pradesh) - Mini Switzerland of India

15. Backwaters of Kerala - Enjoy the serene lakes, canals, and lagoons in God's own Country

Details available on https://www.thomascook.in/campaigns/binge-on-bharat-tour-packages

Thomas Cook India also offers customers the option to book the 15-holiday packages individually.

"Our country offers a delightful diversity of culture, cuisine, landscapes, and architecture. In support of the Ministry of Tourism's domestic focus, we are delighted to launch our #BingeOnBharat campaign. And to make domestic holidays affordable for Indians, our campaign offers 15 tourism hotspots in India at a truly attractive price of merely Rs. 1.5 lakh", said Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

