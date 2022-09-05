Thousands of Ganesha idols will be immersed in pre-fabricated portable ponds in Hyderabad, thanks to Pune-based KinderSports

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 5 (ANI/PNN): Thousands of Lord Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP) and clay will be submerged in swimming pools this Ganesh Chaturthi. Hyderabad will be the first city in India where devotees would immerse the idols in pre-fabricated pools, which may be converted and can be used as swimming pools in various parts of the city during the summer season.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and KinderSports, a major sports education firm in India, have teamed up to deploy portable swimming pools at around 24 locations throughout Hyderabad for the immersion of Ganesha idols during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Following the Supreme Court's instruction to the State authorities not to allow the immersion of PoP idols in Hussainsagar, the GHMC opted to deploy portable swimming pools.

KinderSports is the first company in India to introduce the 'Pool 4 School' concept, which aims to give aquatic education to children who do not have access to swimming pools. A portable swimming pool, specially developed for the 'learn to swim' programme, will be installed at each of Hyderabad's 24 locations.

Every year, Ganesh Chaturuthi is celebrated with much pomp and fervour in India. The ten-day event begins on Lord Ganesh's birthday. On the tenth day, the devotees bid farewell with a spectacular parade that culminates with the Visarjan of the Lord's Idol in bodies of water.



By the end of Ganesh Visarjan in water bodies, there is a great deal of trash, which causes water pollution. Flowers, fruits, and incense sticks left in plastic bags litter the beaches and shorelines. The majority of idols are created from Plaster of Paris, also known as Calcium Sulphate hemihydrate, which takes many months to disintegrate, resulting in protracted water contamination.



These portable swimming pools have been installed at Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, NTR Stadium, Amberpet Stadium, Chikalguda Ground, Kapra, Uppal, Hayatnagar, LB Nagar, Saroornagar in Hyderabad city.

"There is a tendency to construct artificial RCC ponds for the immersion of Ganesha idols in cities where the waterbodies are polluted," stated Nikhil Laddha, Director of KinderSports. "Such artificial ponds require a lot of open space and cannot be reused." In the case of portable swimming pools, the pools can be dismantled and the space used, or the pools can be used as swimming pools to provide aquatic training to schoolchildren."

When it comes to pricing, an artificial RCC pond with a capacity of 2.50 lakh litres is more expensive, whereas a portable pool with the same capacity costs one third the price of an RCC pools. RCC ponds can't be used for anything else, whereas portable pools can be transformed into swimming pools.

KinderSports' rectangular-shaped portable swimming pools are built of flexible industrial grade PVC material and measure 20 mx10 mx1.32m.

"KinderSports has collaborated with GHMC to create an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebration." Our goal is to provide high-quality, environmentally friendly equipment to promote sports education in India. "The portable swimming pools will be utilised for the first time in Hyderabad to immerse Ganesha idols," Laddha informed.

More Information related to Portable Pool Visit: https://kindersports.in/

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

