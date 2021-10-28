Thousands of students appeared for Super 50 Scholarship Exam

New Delhi (India), October 28(ANI/PNN): Under the Super 50 programme, PACE IIT & Medical has endeavoured to provide free of cost, quality education to 50 meritorious students across schools in the Delhi-NCR region. To qualify for the scholarship programme, thousands of students from the government, as well as private schools, took the Super 50 exam on October 24, 2021.

Keeping in mind the convenience of the students, the exam is being conducted on two different dates. The second date for the exam is November 14, 2021. Also, students can choose between the offline and the online medium to take the exam. The results will be declared within a fortnight. The interested students who wish to appear for the exam can register on www.pacesuper50.com.

The selected 50 students will be trained for competitive exams such as JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET, NTSE, Olympiads, et al, by the faculty at PACE IIT & Medical to fulfil their dreams of becoming future national leaders in the field of Science, Engineering, and Healthcare. These students will be trained free of cost, irrespective of their financial capacity.

The aptitude test that was conducted is specifically for students of Classes 8th, 9th and 10th. The aim of the Super 50 initiative is to prepare the selected students for the most prestigious national level engineering and medical entrance examinations such as IIT-JEE and NEET. Students aspiring to participate in Olympiads will also benefit from the Super 50 initiative. PACE IIT & Medical, a leading brand with an educational legacy of over 22 years, has taken this initiative as part of its CSR.

Praveen Tyagi, Managing Director, PACE IIT & Medical, said, "On the basis of phenomenal results of Super 50 winners in the competitive exams, we expect more than one lakh students to compete for this prestigious programme. The selected 50 students will be given the opportunity to enhance their talent under the guidance of the top-notch faculty of PACE IIT & Medical and avail the chance to fulfil their dreams of becoming Engineers or Doctors."



"We strongly believe that education is the most powerful weapon to bring the desired change and contribute to the society at large, and we feel immensely proud to have such power in transforming the lives of all deserving students," Praveen Tyagi added.

The institute has been regularly promoting such educational initiatives. Previously, they successfully accomplished, 'Super 50' all-girls batch in collaboration with the Women and Child Welfare Department of Maharashtra (2014). Continuing the same, Udaan was undertaken by the HRD Ministry, Govt. of India in 2015, to train meritorious girls across India for an engineering-specific competitive exam which was conducted online from the CBSE Headquarters Delhi.

About PACE IIT & Medical

PACE IIT & Medical was established in 1999 with a handful of students. Since its inception, the academy believes in providing the highest quality of education while preparing students for competitive exams. PACE is committed to making the process of learning fundamentally strong and enjoyable for the aspirants by using innovative teaching methods. This thought process is the sole reason to produce extraordinary results every year in the four definite integrals, viz., Engineering, Medical, Foundation Builder, and Study Abroad.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

