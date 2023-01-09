Three Cryptocurrencies to Consider in 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Solana and Polygon

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI/ATK): The crypto market had an eventful 2022. With the various collapses and bankruptcies that were witnessed over the year, the market left 2022 on somewhat of a low note. However, as we welcome a new year, the chance for a fresh start is imminent. There are an array of cryptocurrencies available that offer exciting opportunities in 2023. Big Eyes Coin, Solana and Polygon are assets that have proven and are sure to prove themselves.

Solana is Sailing Ahead

Solana (SOL) is an open-source crypto network, known best for its speed. Solana entered the scene after its launch in 2020, becoming one of the most sought-after and fastest-growing cryptocurrencies around. Solana uses blockchain technology's open nature to provide many possibilities. This includes decentralised finance (DeFi) solutions and any feasible solutions to the myriad of problems within the industry, such as scalability or speed. The Solana protocol facilitates decentralised application (DApp) creation. Solana increases user scalability by offering fast transaction times and by using its native token, SOL, consumers can carry out smart contracts, send transactions and operate within the Solana ecosystem.

Despite a tough year for prices, Solana has been cutting deals with Big Tech companies and has launched its own retail store. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal claims he believes they are unlocking something big. This could be the comeback Solana needs in the new year. Solana has the fastest transaction processing time, a feature that many of its competitors have made consistent and, ultimately, unsuccessful attempts to beat.



Polygon Proves itself Profitable

Polygon (MATIC) is a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum that aims to bring the blockchain experience closer to traditional web applications. Polygon provides developers with an easy way to build and deploy decentralised apps, games, and other services on Ethereum. These features allow developers to create more complex dApps than ever before using the Polygon system.

Polygon has mostly held on to its value over the past few months, as investors tackle bearish trends. However, this scalable platform means Polygon are in a position to benefit greatly in 2023.

Polygon has become one of the most talked about projects in the crypto space, with its popularity soaring among developers. The future is looking bright for Polygon.



A Big Future for a wide-eyed cat meme

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an exciting and promising meme coin choice for your crypto holdings. The adorable cat-theme token stands out in the sea of dog-filled meme tokens. Big Eyes Coin is not a part of the doge ecosystem, and the lesser competition increases its chances of higher adoption. Despite only being a presale token, Big Eyes Coin has soared in popularity since entering the crypto scene. The new cryptocurrency is certain to gain great market reach thanks to its developers' efforts.

Big Eyes Coin - with its uniqueness, ambition and enticing features - is certain to succeed in the market. Analysts believe the meme coin has a higher chance of success than its meme competitors Floki Inu and Shiba Inu, and by joining its presale you can revel in this success.

The cryptocurrencies featured here have huge potential for growth and are available on established exchanges or directly on their websites during the presale. Investing in cryptos on presale is a safe way to guarantee gains in the future.

