Three-day festival to showcase Northeast India's traditional fabrics to be held in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The fabrics from India's northeastern region, which are known for their sustainability factor and are colourful and diverse in nature, are set to be showcased in the national capital yet again.

The sixteenth edition of Celebrating North East, organized under the North East Institute of Fashion Technology (NEIFT) banner, will be held from February 17-19 and several designers from the region will display their works.

Union minister for ports and shipping Sarbananda Sonowal, along with MoS Textiles Darshana Jardosh will inaugurate the three-day event, organisers said in a release.



Besides the traditional textiles, the region's music, dance, and cultural diversity of India's relatively less explored region to a wider audience.

Even during Covid-19, the festival was held at Gurugram and Chanakyapuri with all the covid-mandated restrictions and protocols being maintained.

"Our festival from the beginning was curated to create a bridge of understanding, exploring new possibilities and finding newer platforms for the potential, talented youth coming from different parts of the northeast," said Vikram Rai Medhi, head of NEIFT.

Medhi said they want to give opportunities to designers from the eight northeastern states.

"Today I am proud to say that through our festival, designers from the northeast region have found new markets and also tied up hands with National houses to source NER sustainable textiles for design and product diversify initiatives," Medhi said. (ANI)

