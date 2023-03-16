Three Decades of Grand Slam Fitness Legacy in the Fitness Industry

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Grand slam fitness started its journey back in 1992. In these successful 30 years, the brand has established almost 2000+ gym setups and almost 2 million gym equipment (both outdoor and home use equipment) was sold across more than 25 states in India. A legacy born from the deepest insights of fitness, wellness and health, Grand Slam Fitness has been at the helm of global best practices personalized for each consumer needs. Boasting of higher growth than the industry itself, the company has more satisfied customers and market presence than the next two competitors put together. Bringing world-class, award-winning fitness brands from across the globe, the Grand Slam brand is synonymous with Quality, Design, Durability, Efficiency, Functionality, Ergonomics and Aesthetic Superiority.

Achievements

- By 2001 They had sold almost 1 million pieces of equipment.

- In 2008 They introduced India's most economical treadmill.

- In 2011, They established over 100th SIS outlets across India.

- In 2015 They had India's first open-air gym and till now They have installed up to 1500 open gyms all over India.

- They have also installed almost 500 pieces of outdoor gym equipment for government organizations.

- In 2017 They have experienced 1 million sq ft of premier fitness.

- In 2018 They were the first-ever company in India to export outdoor fitness.

- In 2019, They have achieved the world's largest outdoor fitness project.

- In 2021, They acquired India's largest portfolio of Indoor Fitness Equipment.



- In 2022, They installed India's largest Sports Science Centre in Panchkula, Haryana.

- Awarded with the prestigious title of "International Distributor of the Year" by True Fitness

- And still, we are going on with the achievements and road to a successful brand, since we accomplished to have one of the largest portfolios of fitness equipment in India.

- Grand Slam Fitness Expands Its Footprints in Jammu & Kashmir: Providing International Equipment under One Roof.

- Grand Slam Fitness has been featured in IHRSA (International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association) as a leader in the Indian Fitness arena.

Brands like TRUE, TUFF STUFF, Sportsart, Technobody TURBUSTER, OCTANE, LANDICE, WATTBIKE, TRAINING WALL, and XPT. They worked with well-known companies and organizations such as Knight Riders, Wipro, Cult Fitness, Audi, Amity University, Reliance, Aditya Birla Group, Barclays, Tata Steel, cMax Health Care, ONGC, and many others.

Future Roadmap!

Company vision for the next 30 years is to create the best relationships with their clients. Company target is to get extensive clientele spans across several industries and institution types. Grand Slam Fitness is taking steps to ensure the same legacy for the forthcoming years-from its partnership with Fit India Trust, which will bring the fitness era to the next level by bringing new opportunities for fitness professionals and aspiring fitness enthusiasts to start their own Gyms and Sports Clubs.

Website: www.grandslamfitness.co.in.

