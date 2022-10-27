Three eco-cryptocurrencies you should invest in before 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, and Avalanche

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/ATK): The last year has been difficult, to say the least, for the crypto market. Despite macro effects snowballing and the market taking a nose dive, investment demand has remained strong. Many people are now looking for the best investment opportunities to line their crypto wallets before the new year begins.

Crypto investment options are difficult to scrutinise, so this editorial will look to help investors see the great investment opportunities currently available to them.

We have chosen to focus on Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), as they have qualities that make them excellent investment options.

Cardano is Sustainable and Innovative

One of the reasons why investors love Cardano (ADA) is its sustainable drive and values. The foundations of the Cardano (ADA) platform and currency are built on a highly energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol. This means that in terms of measuring its carbon footprint, it comes out on top of other cryptocurrencies, namely Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Cardano's original advantage over Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) was what attracted its first users and subsequent success. Since its launch in 2017, Cardano has led sustainable innovation and solutions by example. For example, Cardano has partnered with Veritree to plant 1 million trees worldwide, creating a sustainable carbon sink. The Cardano Foundation, which is in charge of keeping the cryptocurrency carbon neutral, has 350,000 trees out of 1,000,000 at the time of writing.

Investors, big and small, flock to Cardano because of its sustainable commitment to protect the natural environment from further destruction. This is called the green investment trend, and it's powerful and becoming a mandate worldwide as investors and governments tighten restrictions and offer incentives to reach net zero by 2030.

Cardano (ADA) is priced at USD 0.3694 with a market cap of USD 12,672,796,342 (at the time of writing).



Avalanche isn't just Sustainable; it is also Reasonably Priced

The Avalanche platform is built to create sustainable decentralised applications that will be faster, cheaper, more secure and more sustainable than Polkadot or Ethereum. Indeed there doesn't seem to be anything which Avalanche cannot offer its users.

The key selling points of Avalanche that attract buyers are as follows:

- The price to deploy smart contracts is 90 per cent less than Ethereum

- Avalanche announced that as of 2021, it is carbon neutral

- The Avalanche platform can scale infinitely



- It uses the highly energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus

Another excellent feature of the Avalanche platform is its vibrant global community which you can find on its website. This highly accessible and well-presented Avalanche dashboard directs newcomers to their many social media platforms, including Reddit, Twitter, Telegram, Discord, and Youtube. In addition, they provide links to all the languages the communities use from around the world.

Avalanche's many attractive features are incredible and worth checking out as an investment option, as it is so accessible and cheap.



Big Eyes Coin is all of the above, and it's so cute!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cat-themed meme coin which, like Avalanche and Cardano, attracts investors because it supports charities working to protect and preserve the environment. But, like Cardano, Big Eyes has decided that the way to have the most significant positive impact is to directly link its coin's future with that of the planet.

Therefore Big Eyes Coin has earmarked 5 per cent of its total limited supply of 200,000,000,000 tokens to a visible charity wallet. These funds are committed to supporting charities on the ground tackling the effects of over-fishing, pollution, and accelerated climate change which is currently devastating our oceans and seas.

Like Avalanche, Big Eyes is also interested in making blockchain technology and investment easy to access. Therefore it has cancelled taxes on shopping for BIG tokens. This means more investors can afford to join the community, and everyone saves a little more money.

Final Thoughts

The sustainable features of Avalanche and Cardano are inspiring and enticing many investors to get involved, not only within the crypto community but outside as well.

Big Eyes Coin is currently racing through its presale with $8.8 million raised and is also following in Cardano and Avalanche's footsteps by donating a large portion of its total tokens to a marine preservation charity. As green investment trends continue to dominate global markets, these coins will likely be a good investment to take with you into 2023.

When you buy BIG tokens you can use this promo code "BEYES658" in order to get more for your money.

