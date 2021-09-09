Three years in a row, Tesco Business Services recognised as one of the Top 20 most Admired Shared Services Organizations in the World by SSON

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tesco Business Services (TBS), the global services arm for Tesco worldwide, has been recognized as one of the top 20 most admired Shared Services/GBS Organizations globally by the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON). For three consecutive years, TBS has received this recognition, a true reflection of its growth as one of the best-in-class GBS Organisation in the world. SSON's process-level benchmarking metrics recognition captures 35 metrics across eight common areas such as attrition, automation, HR & talent, payroll, procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, record-to-report etc.

Each year, SSON recognises the achievements of Shared Services Centers and their service delivery teams across the globe that demonstrate exceptional performance and exceed industry standards. SSON has also released its latest benchmarking study with the top 20 most desired SSON, which shares insights on their service delivery model, future of work initiatives, automation and resourcing strategies, and key objectives for the year.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Sumit Mitra, CEO - Tesco Business Services (TBS) and Tesco Bengaluru, said, "It's an incredible achievement for us to be recognised by SSON as one of the top 20 Shared Services for three consecutive years. It has been a challenging time for the business. With the added responsibility to 'feed nations', we rallied our colleagues, set clear leadership priorities, leveraged analytics, and automation, implemented a resilient response strategy to ensure seamless continuity of business and wellbeing of our colleagues. The relentless pursuit of excellence that the team has shown in these times has made me immensely proud. This recognition by SSON has given us a renewed sense of purpose and a desire to serve our customers a little better every day."

Tesco Business Services delivers 8 out of 10 core business processes for the Tesco Group. In the past year, the Tesco Business Services team has achieved several strategic objectives that have re-shaped the team and the scope of services provided to the Tesco Group. The operational success of TBS, coupled with a continuous improvement culture, has enabled TBS to be the key enabler for the business.



The Shared Services and Outsourcing Network (SSON) is an online source for global business services executives and business leaders who leverage technology and best practices to improve operational efficiency. It is the largest and most established community of shared services and outsourcing professionals in the world.

Tesco in Bengaluru is a multi-disciplinary team serving our shoppers a little better every day across markets. Our goal is to create a sustainable competitive advantage for Tesco by standardising processes, delivering cost savings, enabling agility and empowering our colleagues to do even more for our customers. With cross-functional expertise, a wide network of teams and strong governance, we reduce complexity, thereby offering high-quality services for our customers.

Tesco in Bengaluru, established in 2004 to enable standardisation and build centralised capabilities and competencies, makes the experience better for our millions of customers worldwide and simpler for over 4,50,000 colleagues.

For further information, please visit our website www.tescobengaluru.com.

