TiE Global Pitch Competition 2023: Fostering entrepreneurship for the NextGen

Santa Clara (California) [US]/ Chandigarh [India], May 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): TiE University Global is excited to announce its 5th Annual Pitch Competition Finals taking place on the 5th of May 2023 at the Santa Clara Convention Center at TiECon Silicon Valley. The TiE University Global Pitch Competition is a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative business ideas to a global audience and win attractive cash and in-kind prizes.

This year, the competition received an overwhelming response with over 1500 teams from 420 universities from 8 countries applied to participate. The teams pitched their business ideas in diverse industries such as healthcare, tech, energy, life sciences, consumer products, food tech, e-commerce amongst others.

The top three winners will receive cash prizes of 50K USD for the first prize, 25K USD for the second prize, and 10k USD for the third prize and special prizes in the category of Sustainability, Social Impact, Women Lead and Most Innovative etc. The competition will be judged by 25 experienced entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and angel investors who will evaluate the teams based on their Go to Market Strategy, Financial Modelling, Story Telling, Investor Pitching etc.



The TiE University Global Pitch Competition has gained immense popularity over the years and is viewed by over 5000 audience members worldwide. It is an excellent opportunity for the next gen entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas, network with industry leaders, and gain valuable insights from experienced entrepreneurs and investors. Most of all, through this platform, they get an opportunity to create viable and scalable business by attracting investors.



With over 20 weeks of continuous engagement and interaction, the program included Masterclasses, Bootcamps held virtually across the globe with some of the best industry experts on various topics ranging from GTM strategy, Digital, Tech, Finance, Pitch deck etc!

Shankar Ram, Chairman of TiE Global was happy to share that, "We are excited to not just fund these young startups, but as a community, we offer heavy duty mentorship from some of the best in the field."

According to Ravi Puli, the Co Chair of TiE University Global, "As a first generation entrepreneur, I understand the need to have an enabling environment in the early days. I am just making sure that these young startups hit the ground running."

"We are on a mission to spread the virus of entrepreneurship amongst students across the world," says SubbaRaju Pericherla, the Co Chair of TiE University Global.

TiE Global is a global community that fosters entrepreneurship through mentoring, education, and networking. With over 15,000 members in 61 chapters across 14 countries, TiE Global is committed to empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

TiE Global invites all entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders to attend the Pitch Competition and join us in nurturing the NextGen entrepreneurs who will build our future as well.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

