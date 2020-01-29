TiE Mumbai announces its Hall of Fame

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai, is in its second year of initiating a "Hall of Fame" series that is aimed at recognizing outstanding entrepreneurs, investors, investment bankers, corporates, public sector and government change agents who have contributed tremendously to the development of the economy and the ecosystem in India and globally.

These recognitions are given to high achievers, impactful value creators, marquee individuals and institutions who have brought about positive change through innovation, disrupted the norms and are wealth creators.

TiECon Mumbai Hall of Fame Awards 2020 - the biggest star ever Ratan Rata receiving the life time achievement award from Narayana Murthy in the presence of TiE President Atul Nishar and Harish Mehta

The "Hall of Fame" awardees were recognized at the 11th edition of TiECon Mumbai, which was held today January 28, 2020, at NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

The Chief Guest for this year's prestigious "TiE Mumbai's Hall of Fame" was Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys who is a veteran industry leader and a strong proponent of the Entrepreneurial landscape in India.

This year, TiE Mumbai had the privilege of honouring Ratan N Tata with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution that spans across years of focus and dedication.

"Ratan Tata's lasting legacy is the highest standards of ethics and integrity that will guide entrepreneurs in their journey for decades to come. The awardees of the Hall of fame have shown exemplary courage, passion and foresight in being disrupters who have created wealth and opportunities for thousands," said Atul Nishar, President, TiE Mumbai.

About the Awardees

This year's Hall of Fame 2020 inductees includes the following illustrious entrepreneurs, investors and achievers of the entrepreneurial ecosystem -

1. Outstanding Indian Entrepreneur: Ashish Hemrajani - CEO and Co-founder, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

2. Outstanding Entrepreneur B2B e-Commerce: Amod Malviya, Sujeet Kumar, Vaibhav Gupta - co-founders, Udaan

3. Outstanding Entrepreneur Deep Tech: Sneh Vaswani - Co-founder and CEO, Miko

4. Outstanding Entrepreneur Fashion and Life Style: Anita Dongre - Founder, House of Anita Dongre

5. Outstanding Serial Entrepreneur and Angel Investor: Anupam Mittal - Founder and CEO, People Group

6. Outstanding Social Change Agent: Vineet Rai - Founder Chairman, Aavishkaar Group

7. Outstanding Value Creating Institution: NPCI - Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO

8. Outstanding Angel Investor: Sanjay Mehta - Founder and Partner, 100X.VC

9. Outstanding Institutionalized Angel Investors: Venture Catalyst - Dr Apoorv Sharma, Anuj Golecha, Anil Jain, Gaurav Jain

TiECon Mumbai is the largest entrepreneurial leadership conclave that takes place once a year in Mumbai. TiECon Mumbai 2020 will focus on how start-ups are going to drive the future by changing how we use and consume goods and services, interact with technology and deploy them to solve pressing problems.

The innovation-driven by start-ups may make many current businesses redundant and create opportunities for new ones. TiECon Mumbai 2020 will spotlight all of this and more.

