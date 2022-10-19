TiE Mumbai organized Creative Legends Talk with Amole Gupte

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI/TP): As a part of its 'Media & Entertainment SIG (Special Interest Group), The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai, recently organized a Creative Legends Talk with renowned filmmaker, poet, painter & child- rights activist, Amole Gupte. This was scheduled on October 13, 2022, from 4pm - 6pm at 145 Bandra in Mumbai. Other esteemed speakers for the evening were Ninad Karpe- Marathi theatre producer, Author- Bond to Baba & Partner 100X.VC and Ravikant Sabnavis- Charter Member- TiE Member, CEO- Innovative Oral Care.

Speaking about this event, Naveen Raju, Executive Director, TiE Mumbai said, "This was a very interesting and engaging evening with Amole Gupte who is a stalwart of the Media & Entertainment business and Ninad Karpe, with some fascinating insights and learning. Post pandemic, there has been a revival in entrepreneurs wanting to do a lot more in this space. This well attended event catered to various important aspects of theater, film making and profitability."

Amole Gupte shared that what inspires and motivates him is children. Calling them his "guru", he stated that he passionately feels about giving children their valuation. He further stated that one must ardently practice his artform and take it to the underprivileged and not be burdened with the thought of being judged. For him, it is extremely fulfilling to share his knowledge with children and in turn learn from them. He is also a passionate believer in building a repository rather than going mainstream. He also reiterated that any artform thrives on passion.

Ninad Karpe, stated that he has a great fascination for Marathi theatre, creating something from nothing. Talking about Startups he said that as a VC, he knows that only few businesses will succeed, but it is the thrill of engaging with young minds that makes it interesting. He strongly believes in partnerships. As a theatre producer, he has leveraged his corporate connections to make the business of theatre more organized. For him, theatre was an unchartered space. He believes that when in an unknown territory, a good partner, and an open mind always ensures success. The way to succeed is a mind without borders. This is what a Startup founder requires. He was extremely upbeat about India becoming the Startup capital. He also believes that one must get associated with a Startup in some way and likewise one must support local theatre. Talking about profitability, he said that today capital is chasing ideas. The mantra is scale up or fail. Thus, to make one's focus deep is essential.

Ravikant Sabnavis, who is the lead for TiE Mumbai's Media and Entertainment SIG, made the session a delightful one by putting forward pertinent questions, referring to anecdotes and drawing examples from his past work experiences. He stated that it is the best time for M&E entrepreneurs to start their journey and TiE Mumbai is the apt platform for this. He too emphasized upon the need to engage with Startups since there is much to learn from such an association. The thrill and excitement of doing something new is what motivates him.

Amole Gupte is a Maharashtrian painter, poet, filmmaker, child-rights activist, and ex-chairperson of Children's Film Society, India, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry Of information and Broadcasting. As a writer and filmmaker, specifically addressing children's issues in our Nation, he brought out social consciousness in the form of films, namely Saina (2021), Taare Zameen Par (2007), Stanley ka Dabba (2011), One idiot (2012, on YouTube), Hawaa Hawaai (2014), Return of One idiot (2017), and "Sniff"(2017). His films have been a reflection of his involvement as a volunteer for child rights in the physically, mentally, financially, and socially challenged sectors.

Ninad Karpe is a Partner at 100X.VC - a VC firm, which invests in early stage start-ups and aims to invest in 100 start-ups every year. Karpe was the MD & CEO of Aptech Ltd. for more than seven years, till 2016. He previously served CA Technologies, as Managing Director of India. Karpe has authored a book on business strategies, titled "BOND to BABA", which received rave reviews and was listed by Amazon in



its prestigious list of "Memorable books of 2018". Besides his day job as a VC, Karpe is passionate about supporting theatre and has produced three Marathi plays, which have received wide acclaim.

Ravikant Sabnavis is CEO of Innovative Oral Care, a startup oral care products company. In his career spanning 29 years, Ravi has built businesses across diverse sectors and contexts including start-ups, legacy businesses, and successful turnarounds. Prior to joining Today's Healthcare in Dec 20, Ravi led a successful turnaround for Star Pravah, a regional entertainment channel of Star TV, by instilling in his team a strong sense of belief as well as a desire to win and creating a culture of trust, agility, and risk-taking. From being a backmarker business when Ravi took charge in Jan 2015, Star Pravah grew to a No. 2 position by Mar 2020. Ravi is a Charter Member of TiE - Mumbai and a Member of the Startups & Entrepreneurship sub-committee, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Western Regional Council.

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE : mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

